Scotts Valley Times: January 2017



2016 – A Year of Change by Noel Smith • 8 Tens @ 8 Short Play Festival • SVWD Installs New Weather Station • January training for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) • 2017 Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest • Presleigh Named President of County Engineers • SLV & SV Meal and Food Programs: January • Community Foundation Grants $122K to 18 Local Nonprofits • County Names Interim Human Services Director • Dine For Dientes: Provides Free Dental Care for Uninsured Kids • Santa Cruz Symphony Family Concert Carnival of the Animals • Scholarships Available from Community Foundation! • SCCAL Football is No More! by Noel Smith • Valley High Schools Scoreboard • Meet the 2017 Executive Team – Scotts Valley Chamber Board of Directors • Scotts Valley Community Awards Gala: Jan. 21 • Calendar of Upcoming Events • Meet Jennifer Hardwick of Perfect Union – Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting: January 12 • Kevin & Cherie Anderson – 2016 Chamber Ambassadors of the Year • Meet the 2017 Executive Team (cont.) • The Perfumer’s Apprentice by Jessica Johnson • Integrity Automotive by Jessica Johnson … and much more!