Scotts Valley Times: August 2019

20 Years of Art, Wine & Beer: Featuring Cops N Rodders Car Show and Scotts Valley Roll-In Motorcycle Show • Dominican Gets $55K from WoW Council • Goodwill Stores Offering Students $5 Back-To-Class Specials • Santa Cruz County Fair Calls For Poetry Submissions • ‘Into The Woods’ Is a Hit!, By Lori Landino • Backpacks for Back To School • Over-The-Counter Building Permits Now Available Online • Safety and Security at the County Fair • Scotts Valley Senior Center Exhibits Ageless Art • SLV & Scotts Valley Meal and Food Programs: August 2019 • Second Harvest Receives Grant • Westwind: A Memory Care Community: Committed to Caring for Those Dealing with Dementia, By Noel Smith • Graniterock®: By Erin Kelly-Allshouse • Scotts Valley Welcomes Canton Restaurant: Grand Opening Thursday, August 8 • Local Clampers to Dedicate Scott House Plaque • Calendar of Upcoming Community Events • Tam Communications: Celebrating 40 Years as a Leader in the Video Production Industry • Flex Education Inc. Seeks Host Families for International Students • Little Mozarts 4 Fun: Music Lessons in Another Key • Santa Cruz County Bank to Merge with Lighthouse Bank • Reconnecting with Community through Chamber: Welcome Back Bean Creek Studio • New Member Spotlight: Carly Adams: Realtor – Century 21 … and much more!