Scotts Valley Times: August 2018



19th Art, Wine & Beer Festival • Honoring the Life and Work of James Aschbacher • Don’t Miss ‘The Producers!’ by Mindy Pedlar • Homeless Garden Project Moving to Pogonip Farm • Valley Churches United Backpack Program • Trees to Seas: Discussing Environmental Health, by Diane Cowen • High On Life! • Monterey Bay Regatta for BBBS • ASSE Student Exchange Program • Free Wildlife Watching Guide • John Laird Presentation August 9 • Seniors Warned About Microsoft Scam • Wanted: Concert Quality Grand Piano • Life Lessons From Luis • Dientes Welcomes Masina Hunnicut as New Board Member • SCCAS Welcomes Philanthropic Partner • SLV & Scotts Valley Meal and Food Programs: August 2018 • Small Biz Development Center: August Workshops • Vista Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired Prepares Students for the Future • Scotts Valley Art Wine & Beer Festival August 18 & 19 • Live Entertainment Schedule • Calendar of Upcoming Events • PDNC Ranked in Top 501 Managed Service Providers • Welcome New Chamber Member – A Sign ASAP • The Scotts Valley Chamber Celebrates at a ‘Passport to the Taste of Scotts Valley’ • Music at Skypark: Aug. & Sept. Lineup … and much more!