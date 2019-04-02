Scotts Valley Times: April 2019



Scotts Valley’s Fun Years!: Santa’s Village, Hocus Pocus, and Lost World • SLVHS College & Career Fair • Touch-A-Truck Fun at Skypark • Recycling Centers to Close in Felton and Boulder Creek • Eggstravaganza • Coastal Access with Gary Redenbacher • VWC Continues to Grow Programs, Despite Setbacks, By Sheila De Lany • SLVWD Board Director Resigns • Spring Back Adoption Special: Half Price on All Puppy & Dog Adoptions at Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter • Main Street Community Meeting • Camp Trends • Kissed by an Angel Winery New Tasting Room in Pinnacle Pass: Grand Opening Red Ribbon Ceremony • Rotary Clubs of Scotts Valley and San Lorenzo Valley Present: Lacy J. Dalton • Grand-Opening Red Ribbon Ceremony: Starbucks New Drive-Thru • Calendar of Upcoming Events • Chamber Welcomes Two New Ambassadors • New Member Spotlight: Kelly Youmans, David Lyng Real Estate • Business & Grief Conference: Creating Supportive & Inclusive Workplaces • Notes from the Goose Man, By W. David Watkins, CLU • Central Home Supply: Santa Cruz County’s Largest and Friendliest Landscape and Building Supply, By Edita McQuary • Valley High Schools Scoreboard … and much more!