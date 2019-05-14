Our company’s motto: “Careful Management”

By Edita McQuary

Scotts Valley Property Management is a family-owned business started by Jeanne Jensen Shada back in May of 1981. Jeanne’s oldest daughter, Gigi Jensen, is the Office Manager, Property Manager and Bookkeeper. Terra Brooks is a Property Manager with many years of experience. Jeanne’s younger daughter, Vicky Nitch, and son, Kristian Jensen, are both educators. Jeanne has been married for 23 years to Wayne Shada, a retired teacher, who also worked in the family business for many years before he retired.

Scotts Valley Property Management manages and sells residential and commercial properties including single and multiple-family homes, office buildings, apartment buildings, townhouses, and condominiums throughout Santa Cruz County.

The company is a full-service business including advertising the available rentals and interviewing prospective tenants. The company also collects rents, inspects and repairs properties, handles tenant problems, returns security deposits, and writes letters of recommendation for tenants who move out.

SVPM has sold millions of dollars of real estate since its inception. As a broker she is a responsible and ethical realtor. The company’s motto is “Careful management.”

A lot of SVPM’s owner/clients live out of the area; however, some owners live on or near the property but prefer to have a professional company handle the many details of management and legalities involved in their rentals. From decades of experience in the business, Jeanne has relationships with excellent service providers and vendors that assure that repairs can be quickly and cost-effectively made.

Jeanne Jensen Shada is a real estate broker and is a member of the National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, and the Santa Cruz Association of Realtors. She is also involved in community activities, formerly serving as President of the Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce and founder of the Scotts Valley Arts Commission.

Currently she serves on the boards of directors for the Scotts Valley Chamber, Santa Cruz Symphony League, and the Scandinavian Cultural Center of Santa Cruz. In 2003 Jeanne was chosen as Scotts Valley’s “Woman of the Year.”

Twenty years ago, Jeanne and several other people started the annual Scotts Valley Art and Wine Festival. Another of her interests was the Sister City relationship between Scotts Valley and Nichinan-Cho, Japan, which she and Wayne promoted for ten years. She was also featured on Doree Steinmann’s Community Television program, “Your Second 50 Years,” which featured Jeanne’s double professional careers as educator in the Scotts Valley Unified School District and as a real estate broker in rental management and sales.

Although she has worked very hard at her business and has volunteered in the community, Jeanne says she is somewhat surprised at how successful she and her business have become.

In conclusion, Jeanne stated, “Although I have been fortunate to have had two professional careers, and have derived much satisfaction and pleasure in my community activities, the most rewarding part of my life has been my wonderful and supportive family.”

•••

Scotts Valley Property Management is located at 4615 Scotts Valley Drive, Suite B, Scotts Valley CA 95066.

Telephone: 831.438.2208 • Website: www.scottsvalleyproperty.com.