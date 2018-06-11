Jeanne Jensen Shada, Owner/Broker

By Edita McQuary

Scotts Valley Property Management is a family-owned business started by Jeanne Jensen Shada back in 1981. Formerly, Jeanne was a teacher in both Scotts Valley School District and Berryessa School District, teaching a variety of subjects from Grades 2 – 8. Jeanne has been married to Wayne Shada, a retired teacher, who also worked in the family business for many years before he retired.

Jeanne’s oldest daughter, Gigi Jensen, is the Office Manager and Assistant. Karen Schutt is a Property Management Assistant. Jeanne’s other daughter, Vicky Nitch, and son, Kristian Jensen, are both educators. Daughter, Kathleen Shada, is a social worker and daughter, Sharon Lee, lives in Northern California. All together they are proud of seven grandchildren.

Scotts Valley Property Management manages and sells residential and commercial properties including single and multiple-family homes, office buildings, apartment buildings, townhouses, and condominiums throughout Santa Cruz County. They have also managed common interest developments such as condominium homeowner associations and resident-owned mobile home parks.

The company is a full-service business including advertising the available rentals and interviewing prospective tenants. The company also collects rents, inspects and repairs properties, handles tenant problems, returns security deposits, and writes letters of recommendation for tenants who move out.

Jeanne has also listed and/or sold many of the income properties her company has managed. SVPM has sold millions of dollars of real estate since its inception. Her company is a responsible and ethical realty whose company’s motto is “Careful Management.”

A lot of SVPM’s owners/clients live out of the area; however, some owners live on or near the property but prefer to have a professional company handle the many details of management and legalities involved in their rentals. From decades of experience in the business, Jeanne has relationships with excellent service providers and vendors that assure that repairs can be quickly and cost-effectively made.

Jeanne Jensen Shada is a real estate broker and is a member of the National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, and the Santa Cruz Association of Realtors.

She is also involved in community activities, formerly serving as President of the Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce, Scotts Valley Woman of the Year, and founder of the Scotts Valley Arts Commission.

Currently she is a Director of the Scotts Valley Theater Guild Board. She is on the Boards of Directors for the Santa Cruz Symphony League and the Scandinavian Cultural Center of Santa Cruz.

Although she has worked very hard at her business and has volunteered in the community, Jeanne says she is somewhat surprised at how successful she and her business have become. In conclusion, Jeanne stated for the Scotts Valley Times: “Although I have been fortunate to have had two professional careers and have derived much satisfaction and pleasure in my community activities, the most rewarding part of my life has been my wonderful and supportive family.”

•••

Scotts Valley Property Management is located at 4615 Scotts Valley Drive, Suite B, Scotts Valley CA 95066. Office: 831.438.2208, Cell 831.247-3253. Website: www.scottsvalleyproperty.com • Email: svpm9331@yahoo.com