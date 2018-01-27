Scotts Valley Library Exploration of Science and Art

New Monthly CASE Art Program Bridges Relationship Between Art and Science

The Santa Cruz Public Library System (SCPL) has announced a new ongoing STEAM program for kids set to begin on January 17 and continue every third Wednesday of the month from 2 – 4 p.m. through May at the Scotts Valley Library.

The program, called CASE Art, stands for Creative, Artistic, Scientific, Expressive. This new monthly class for ages 6-10 involves kids in art by using their own creativity while learning about the relationship between art and science. Parents are welcome to observe and learn, but the art is for the kids. Every class will involve art and the science behind the art.

“Learning about the relationship between art and science at an early way is a great way to get young children on the path to academic success,” says Library Director Susan Nemitz. “And we have noticed that kids really enjoy learning from other kids.”

The class is led by Scotts Valley High School student Anna, who is in her junior year. She has fond memories of the art and craft classes at Scotts Valley Library when she was younger and wants to create similar memories for other Scotts Valley kids.

Third Wednesdays 2 – 4 p.m. Starting January 17 • Scotts Valley Branch Library 251 Kings Village Rd, Scotts Valley

The Santa Cruz Public Libraries (SCPL) system delivers information, education, enrichment and inspiration through a network of 10 neighborhood library branches, a web-based digital library, a Bookmobile and community-based programs. Branch locations include Aptos, Boulder Creek, Branciforte, Capitola, Downtown Santa Cruz, Felton, Garfield Park, La Selva Beach, Live Oak and Scotts Valley.

•••

Learn more about SCPL at SantaCruzPL.org or via Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube.