Scott Webber, Century 21 Realtor

By Eric Spencer

Scott Webber grew up watching his mother sell homes in Santa Cruz County. Years later, he is a successful, award-winning realtor in a market that has changed significantly since he was a child. As a native of the county, Scott thoroughly knows the area and its associated housing market. He attended local schools in the area, including DeLaveaga Elementary, Aptos Junior High, Monte Vista Christian School, and graduated from Aptos High.

After earning a degree in Business Administration at Chico State and then working in the South Bay, Scott moved back to his hometown and began his own career in real estate. Today he works with Century 21 MM Real Estate in Capitola. Founded in 1971, Century 21 has over 7,000 offices worldwide and five right here in the Santa Cruz area. Scott deals with properties throughout Santa Cruz County from Bonny Doon to Corralitos.

Selling homes to people from all over the United States, Scott notes that there is a particularly high interest from those who work in the South Bay or along the Peninsula. “Here in Santa Cruz our median price for single family homes is less than it is in the South Bay and especially on the Peninsula so buyers are strongly drawn to the community here,” he explained. Scott also points out that the beach lifestyle here attracts potential buyers searching for a home within reach of Silicon Valley’s job market.

His hard work on behalf of his customers has earned him a five-star review rating on Zillow.com where its users note that Scott is respectful, listens and communicates with customers well, and understands the real estate market in Santa Cruz. This reflects His business philosophy and his concern for “integrity, negotiation, communication, and accessibility.”

Scott attributes this success and positive feedback to the strong personal relationships he establishes with both buyers and sellers. His priority is the communication with his clients and listening to the buyers’ and sellers’ expectations when working with a new or existing client.

His commitment to exceptional customer service is crucial in a time when there is so much information that buyers and sellers can gather on their own online. To navigate this competitive market, he works seven days a week, staying up to date on listings and searching for upcoming opportunities for buyers.

The nature of this profession could leave little time for outside interests or activities but Scott finds time to spend with his fiancé as well as with his parents who still live in the area. He loves taking walks on the beach, riding his bicycle, and running and hiking in Nisene Marks State Park. He is also a loyal San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan.

Scott says that he is happy that he found a career in real estate. Even though it can mean a lot of work, it’s rewarding to see his customers able to sell their house or purchase a dream home as he works to assist them in one of the most stressful and important decisions in their lives.

Scott Webber knows that working in the highly competitive real estate market here in Santa Cruz County takes hard work, dedication, determination and skill. Through the establishment of personal relationships with clients, he has found success in the Santa Cruz real estate market.

Scott Webber can be found at the Century 21 M&M Associates offices at 828 Bay Avenue in Capitola and can be reached at (831) 818-2817, Email: Scott@831RE.com and though his Website: https://831re.com