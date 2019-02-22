Scholarships Available for Farm Discovery Summer Camps

Farm Discovery’s farm-based day camps offer local kids the opportunity to play and work in the Discovery garden, visit the animal pens and kitchen of a working organic farm that is also host to diverse native habitats.

From June through July of 2019 Farm Discovery at Live Earth will host 6 weeks of summer day camps at Live Earth Farm in Watsonville. Thanks to our generous community, Farm Discovery is offering 30 scholarships this summer, making nutrition, environmental, and community education available to local kids.

Summer 2019 Sessions

June 10-14 : Art on the Farm Camp — 9 am – 3 pm (optional overnight on Thursday)

: Art on the Farm Camp — 9 am – 3 pm (optional overnight on Thursday) June 17-21 : Farm to Table Camp – 9 am – 3 pm – (optional overnight on Thursday)

: Farm to Table Camp – 9 am – 3 pm – (optional overnight on Thursday) June 24-28 : Sprouts Camp — 9 am-noon (with OR without parent)

: Sprouts Camp — 9 am-noon (with OR without parent) July 8-12 : Teen Fields & Meals Camp — 9 am – 4 pm

: Teen Fields & Meals Camp — 9 am – 4 pm July 15-19 : Art on the Farm Camp — 9 am – 3 pm (optional overnight on Thursday)

: Art on the Farm Camp — 9 am – 3 pm (optional overnight on Thursday) July 22-26: Farm to Table — 9am-3pm (optional overnight on Thursday)

Leaders in Training: All Sessions

Sprouts Camp is for 3-6 year olds. Farm to Table and Art on the Farm are for 6-13 year olds. Fields & Meals is for 11-16 year olds. A Leaders in Training program for teens, ages 14+ runs for each of the six weeks of camp.

“This year will mark the 11th year of Farm Discovery Summer Camps! We have a wide variety of hands-on activities: all take place on our working farm and many incorporate materials from our 150 acres of organic fruits and vegetables,” says Education Coordinator, Hayley Reitman.

Past camp sessions have included collecting herbs for heal hand salves, baking pies, making pickles, and harvesting berries, carrots, green beans other delicious, farm-fresh snacks. Campers also have opportunities to interact with our animals — which include chickens, ducks and pygmy goats — and will help with daily animal chores.

The Farm Discovery summer camps offer a unique opportunity to engage with the food that Live Earth Farm grows in an in-depth field to fork experience that lasts a whole week. Farm Discovery’s summer camps are limited to 25 kids in order to create an intimate experience for campers.

During the week staff and LIT’s strive to develop a compassionate community of young farmers, artists, foodies, naturalists, and environmentalists. Early Bird prices last until April 19. More information and scholarship applications are available on the Farm Discovery website: http://farmdiscovery.org/farm-camps/.

Farm Discovery at Live Earth is a nonprofit organization building skills for the regeneration of our food, farming, social and natural systems. We empower youth and families, through enhanced awareness and skill building, to take action, to build and sustain healthy systems.

Our home, Live Earth Farm, is a 150-acre patchwork of working farm, riparian corridor, oak and redwood forest in the Pajaro Valley of Santa Cruz County, California. Farm Discovery is growing healthy relationships through food, farming and nature. We welcome volunteers in a number of different capacities, including our docent program where people can receive training this summer.

For more information: director@farmdiscovery.org or call Jessica Ridgeway, Executive Director (831) 728-2032