SCCOE Appoints Jivan Dhaliwal

Named Associate Superintendent of Educational Services

The Santa Cruz County Office of Education announced the appointment of Jivan Dhaliwal as the new Associate Superintendent of Educational Services. She is taking over for Mary Anne James who is retiring after serving over 33 years in education. Ms. Dhaliwal is an innovative educational leader with a strong record of accomplishment as an advocate for students. She has successfully developed and implemented programs to ensure student success.

Over the past five years, Ms. Dhaliwal has been the Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the Campbell Union High School District. In this role, she partnered with district and instructional staff at each school site to ensure instructional programs are effectively implemented and supported.

Ms. Dhaliwal’s responsibilities have included: formative assessment development, data analysis, designing and providing both teacher and administrator professional development, and planning for implementation of the Common Core State Standards. She also monitored and supported Career Technical Education, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), the transition to Next Generation Science Standards, and instructional technology integration.

Her most recent experience allowed her to work side-by-side with district and site level administrators, content area department chairs and teachers to transform classroom instruction to meet the demands of the new standards.

Ms. Dhaliwal is finalizing her doctorate in the Leadership for Educational Equity Program (LEEP) at the University of California, Berkeley, and she assumed her new role effective July 1, 2018.