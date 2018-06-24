SCCB’s Fifth Consecutive Year in Top 200

Company Ranks 22nd Based on 3-year Average Return on Equity

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTC: SCZC) announced its rank as 22nd in the Top Performing 200 Community Banks and Thrifts in the United States. This is the fifth consecutive year Santa Cruz County Bank has ranked in the Top 200 Community Banks and Thrifts in the United States. Performance data and rankings were released in American Banker Magazine’s May 2018 publication.

A total of 633 publicly traded institutions, with less than $2 billion in assets, were included in the nationwide ranking based upon 3-year average return on equity for the years ending December 31, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Santa Cruz County Bank’s 3-year average return on equity was 12.97% while the median 3-year return on average equity for the top 200 banks was 9.89%. This is compared to a median of 6.95% for all 633 ranked institutions.

David Heald, President and CEO commented, “In the past five years we have progressed from 115th in rank to 22nd in the nation.

Our continuous improvement is the result of our focus and commitment to maintain top performance within our industry. Our Board of Directors, our Management team and our entire staff are to be commended for our performance.”