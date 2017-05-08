SCCB Earns Seventh-Straight Super Premier Rating

Santa Cruz County Bank, a locally owned and operated full-service community bank headquartered in Santa Cruz County, today announced receipt of its seventh consecutive designation of Super Premier performing bank by The Findley Reports, Inc. based upon 2016 financial performance.

For a bank to achieve the Super Premier performance rating it must meet four key performance ratios established by Findley Reports, Inc. Super Premier is the highest rating level established by Findley Reports, Inc. Santa Cruz County Bank met the four criteria at a high level of performance: growth, return on beginning equity, net operating income as a percentage of average assets and loan losses as a percentage of gross loans.

Gary Steven Findley, Editor of The Findley Reports remarked, “Santa Cruz County Bank has again been recognized as a Super Premier Performing Bank and remains one of the top performing banks year in and year out. This kind of performance should definitely bring joy to the shareholders.”

David Heald, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank commented, “Seven consecutive years as a Super Premier Performing bank is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our Board of Directors, our management team, and our employees to meet high service standards and deliver exceptional value for our shareholders.”

For over fifty years The Findley Reports has been recognizing the financial performance of banking institutions in California and the Western United States.

Santa Cruz County Bank, founded in 2004, is a locally owned and operated community bank with offices located in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, please visit our website www.sccountybank.com.

Santa Cruz County Bank was named one of 50 best performing companies on OTCQX based on total return and growth in average daily dollar volume in 2015.

Bauer Financial Reports, Inc.: Santa Cruz County Bank rated five star or “Superior” for its financial strength for the quarter ended December 31, 2016.

American Banker Magazine: Santa Cruz County Bank ranked 44th out of 684 institutions in American Banker Magazine’s “Top Performing 200 Community Banks & Thrifts in the United States” based upon 3-year average return on equity. The Bank has ranked in the Top 200 Community Banks in the United States for three consecutive years.

Community Awards and Recognition