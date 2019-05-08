SCCAS Pet of the week

Hamsters, guinea pigs, birds oh my!

These furred and feathered creatures have all of the cuteness and personality you can imagine! Currently, the Shelter has 11 hamsters, 6 guinea pigs and one cockatiel available for adoption. Some of these little ones have been at the Shelter since January. If you were ready to adopt a small “pocket pet”, now is your opportunity! Pictured is our little momma who had two babies while she was here and now they are all ready to be adopted. Meet one of these little ones and be prepared to fall in love!

To Adopt: Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter, 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz

www.scanimalshelter.org