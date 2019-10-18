SCC Tech Trek STEM Winners 2019

The Santa Cruz County Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) recently honored the 2019 Tech Trek STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Scholarship winners and new members at a luncheon at Seascape Resort.

The winners, five 8th grade girls from Santa Cruz County schools competed for the scholarships to AAUW Tech Trek’s STEM camp at Stanford. They are Ashley Jacob, Aptos Jr, Charlotte Bakum, New Brighton Middle School, Daisy Mueller, San Lorenzo Charter Nature Academy, Nevaeh Karraker, Shoreline Middle School and Jazymn Cornejo, Lakeview Middle School

Highlighting STEM successes, keynote speaker, Clare Markovits, Sr Director Product Management at Cisco Systems discussed facing the challenges of breaking through the glass ceilings that persist today. In her speech, Clare related to the need and impact of STEM through a professional woman’s career.

AAUW Tech Trek Camps are offered each summer on college campuses throughout the country. The opportunity offered to 7th grade girls is wholly financed by individual AAUW Branches through fundraisers and member donations.

AAUW works to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education and advocacy. Membership is open to anyone holding an associate (or equivalent, such as RN), bachelor’s or higher degree from an accredited college or university.

Access AAUW.org for more information or contact jeannejorgensen@hotmail.com for the Santa Cruz County Branch.