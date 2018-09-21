SCC Parks Department Strategic Plan Adopted

The Santa Cruz County Department of Parks, Open Space and Cultural Services is pleased to announce the completion of its first Strategic Plan.

Available in English and Spanish and focused on Equity, Stewardship and Well-Being, the Strategic Plan draws on a year of community input from hundreds of participants, and was recently adopted by the Santa Cruz County Parks & Recreation Commission. The plan fits within the broader County Strategic Plan goals of providing wonderful outdoor experiences, protection of natural resources, and promoting a safe and healthy community. To read the plan, visit http://scparks.com/Home/Parks/StrategicPlan.aspx.

“People want safe, clean, well-maintained parks and open spaces. Our County Parks Department got this just right — they listened to our community and identified stewardship of the parks and open spaces under its care as a top priority,” said Terry Corwin, president of the Friends of Santa Cruz County Parks and former executive director of the Land Trust of Santa Cruz County. “I look forward to working with the Parks Department and our community to build the strong parks and open space legacy for our county that current and future generations deserve.”

The Parks Strategic Plan establishes a Vision that reads: “A healthy and vibrant county where everyone is able to be active, explore, learn, play and connect, and where our diverse natural and cultural resources are celebrated and protected for generations to come.”

The Strategic Plan lays out some new directions for Santa Cruz County Parks and supports department improvement and stability for the future. Projects such as LEO’s Haven, a new South County Pinto Lake pump track, and the new Felton Library nature park, along with the County’s diverse parks programs and classes, help meet the goals set forth in the Plan.

“This new plan represents the Department’s increasing commitment to equity,” said Santa Cruz County Parks & Recreation Commissioner Mariah Roberts. “Projects like the one I’ve worked on for the last several years – LEO’s Haven all–inclusive playground at Chanticleer Park — is a great example of this. It shows that Santa Cruz County Parks is committed to working to improve the quality of life for all residents.”