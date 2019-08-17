Saturday Passport Hours: August 24

Before you pack your bags for that vacation, check to see if you will need a passport. The Santa Cruz County Clerk is offering special Saturday passport hours on, Saturday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 701 Ocean St., Room 310, in Santa Cruz, for individuals and families who need a passport and don’t have time to apply during regular office hours, Monday – Friday.

This is the fourth of five special passport hours for 2019. Regular passport processing is now taking 6 to 8 weeks. Passport processing times can be expedited to 2 to 3 weeks for an additional fee.

The Saturday passport hours are particularly helpful for families who need passports for their children. Both parents must appear with their children under the age of 16. If both parents cannot appear, there are other options, including a signed and notarized “Statement of Consent” Form DS3053 from the parent who cannot be there in person, along with a copy of the front and back of the non-appearing parent’s photo identification.

Parents must show photo identification, such as a driver’s license, and submit a copy of the front and back of each parent’s identification.

Applicants, who are 16 or 17 years old, must appear with one parent who shows photo identification and provides a copy of the front and back of the identification. If the minor has photo identification, it must also be shown, and a copy of each side must be submitted along with the application. Copies made at the Clerk’s office are $1 each.

To apply for a passport, you must appear in person and submit the following along with the completed application:

Photo identification, such as a driver’s license;

A copy of the front and back of the photo identification on 8 ½ x 11 inch plain white paper;

A certified copy of evidence of citizenship, such as your birth certificate or naturalization papers;

A copy of evidence of citizenship;

Proof of parentage must be submitted for children under the age of 16; and

One recent color passport photo, size 2 x 2 inches.

U.S. citizens must present a valid passport book when entering or re-entering the United States by air. U.S. citizens entering the United States from Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda at land borders and sea ports of entry must present a passport book, passport card, or other travel documents approved by the U.S. government.

Passport books cost $80 for citizens under the age of 16 and $110 for citizens age 16 and older. The Passport card is $15 for citizens under the age of 16 and $30 for citizen’s age 16 and older. The passport fees are made payable to the U.S. Department of State and must be paid by check or money order.

Each applicant must also pay a processing fee of $35 per passport to the County Clerk. The $35 processing fee must be paid by cash, check, or money order.

•••

You can renew your U.S. passport by mail using the Form DS-82, if your most recent U.S. passport:

Is undamaged and can be submitted with your application;

Was issued when you were age 16 or older;

Was issued within the last 15 years; and

Was issued in your current name or you can legally document your name change with original or certified copy of your marriage certificate or the government-issued document evidencing your legal name change.

If any of the above statements do not apply to you, you must apply in person. If you are renewing your passport in person, you must use the Form DS-11 – we cannot accept the DS-82 in our office.

All minors, age 15 and under, who have or have not had a passport in the past must apply in person using the Form DS-11 and provide the other documentation described above.

•••

More information on travel requirements and how to apply for a U.S. passport is available at www.travel.state.gov or by calling the Santa Cruz County Clerk’s Office at 831-454-2060 or going online to www.sccoclerk.com. Regular business hours for passport applications in the Santa Cruz County Clerk’s Office are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.