Garden of Hope’s Santa Cruz Fashion Show • Sunday, Nov. 3 • 11 a.m.

The idea that young people get cancer boggles the mind! And yet there are millions who have this dreaded disease before their young lives have barely begun.

One such young woman is Sarah, now age 36, who had some rough times in her 20s and confessed that she did not think much about things like healthy eating and stress reduction during those years.

Then, at age 31, she decided to “clean up her act” and became committed to a heathy lifestyle. She pursued this plan for 8 short months when suddenly she developed unusual symptoms. Doctors’ diagnoses were not helpful and she was not referred for mammography.

Why? She was too young!

As her symptoms became worse, she sought help from a different set of medical professionals and was finally given a mammogram. Yes, indeed, this young woman — by then age 32 — had Stage 2 breast cancer!

Her life was upended, she moved back to California, where her parents were able to help her through a long, arduous treatment protocol — surgery, chemotherapy, and reconstructive surgery. She was grateful that most of it went smoothly. After recovering from all of this, Sarah returned to college and is pursuing a degree in chemistry.

She continues to be committed to healthy eating, exercise and a positive attitude. She believes this diagnosis has changed her life, her view of her future, and her motivation to live every day to the fullest.

Sarah volunteered to be a model for the Garden of Hope Fashion Show, the American Cancer Society’s Fall Fundraiser, where she was oohed and awed as she showed off the beautiful fashions. This year Sarah will be behind the scenes, helping in whatever ways she can.

If you would like to show your support for cancer survivors, please join the American Cancer Society’s Fashion Show. It takes place Sunday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m. at the Seascape Beach Resort. There will be a silent auction, a fabulous lunch, and a fashion show.

You will be inspired by the awesome courage shown by these survivors!

For information, please contact Nancy Valdez at (831) 772-6532, or visit https://tinyurl.com/y3zmt6my.