Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation and Fire Department officials announced Thursday that the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf would be closed to the public on Saturday, January 21, as a precaution against the pending storm. Weather predictions call for waves up to 30 feet high on Saturday, along with significant wind and rainfall.

The worst of the storm is expected to hit the Wharf area between 6 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday. Wharf and Fire Department staff will be on hand to monitor the effects of the storm and to determine when the Wharf will be safe to reopen to the public.

“Should weather forecasts prove true, it is much safer to keep the public off the wharf in the first place than to conduct an emergency evacuation,” said Jason Hajduk, Fire Division Chief of Operations.

The Wharf could reopen as early as Saturday afternoon, weather and surf conditions permitting. For more information about Wharf hours and accessibility, please contact the Wharf Supervisor at 831-212-4658 or visit www.cityofsantacruz.com.