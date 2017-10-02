Santa Cruz Town Hall Meetings

SCPD Wants Community Input to Identify, Prioritize and Problem Solve Chronic Problems in Neighborhoods

SANTA CRUZ — Santa Cruz Police Chief Andrew Mills will be hosting a series of Town Hall community meetings focused on community safety concerns and SCPD priorities throughout October starting on Thursday, October 9.

Community participation is essential to allow neighborhoods, community stakeholders, and police to discuss problems and to engage in the problem- solving process. Each Town Hall meeting will be held in a different area of the City, to provide the opportunity for everyone to participate. All meetings are open to the public.

Meeting participants will engage in small-group discussions and workshops centered on concerns in their neighborhood. Feedback in Town Hall meetings will play an important role in future citywide public safety strategies.

“SCPD cares about you and your concerns. This series of town hall meetings are designed to help SCPD better grasp the policing priorities of each community and design solutions with measurable outcomes. These town hall meetings are a great opportunity to influence the future of public safety in your neighborhood. Join us! We want to hear from you.” – Andrew Mills Chief of Police

The locations of these five SCPD Town Hall Meetings:

Upper West Side/Mission Hill

Monday, October 9 from 6 – 7 p.m.

Westlake Elementary School • 211 Moore St, Santa Cruz

East Side (Emeline/Market/ Upper Ocean)

Thursday, October 12 from 6 – 7 p.m.

Market Street Senior Center • 222 Market Street, Santa Cruz

Downtown/Lower Ocean /Beach Hill

Tuesday, October 17 from 11 a.m. – Noon

Santa Cruz Police Community Room • 155 Center Street, Santa Cruz

East Side/ Midtown (Branciforte/Seabright/ Lower Ocean /Prospect Heights)

Monday, October 23 from 6 – 7 p.m.

De Laveaga Elementary School 1145 Morrissey Blvd, Santa Cruz

Lower Westside/ Beach Flats

Wednesday, October 25 from 6 – 7 p.m.

Bayview Elementary School • 1231 Bay Street, Santa Cruz

SCPD looks forward to meeting with those we serve to better understand your priorities. “By working shoulder to shoulder,” says Chief Mills “we can build a foundation for a stronger, more vibrant and safe community.”

Unable to attend? Email questions, concerns, ideas and comments regarding public safety issues in your neighborhood or business area to SCPDTownHall@cityofsantacruz.com

For more information, call (831) 420-5844 or visit www.santacruzpolice.com