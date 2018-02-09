On February 27, in partnership with Animal Hospital of Soquel, the Santa Cruz SPCA (SCSPCA) will host a Blackie’s Fund Wellness Day, a day of free preventative veterinary care for cats and dogs owned by local seniors.

From 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., on an appointment basis only, a licensed veterinarian will provide basic exams, vaccinations, flea and tick treatment, de-worming, and microchipping. The event will be taking place at the Animal Hospital of Soquel at 2651 Soquel Avenue in Santa Cruz.

The Wellness Day is subsidized by the SCSPCA’s Blackie’s Fund program, which is designed to make funds for veterinary care available to senior citizens who would otherwise have to give up their companion animal or would be unable to provide medical care when it is needed. The expense of veterinary care can be a burden to elderly people who are living on restricted retirement incomes, and this event is just one way the SCSPCA can help lighten the financial load and help keep pets healthy!

Who Qualifies? Seniors, age 62 and over, who are on a fixed or low income and are located in Santa Cruz County.

Seniors who would like to take advantage of these free services are encouraged to call the Santa Cruz SPCA, 831-465-5000, to make an appointment for their pet. This is an appointment-only event, and unfortunately, cannot accommodate walk-ins.

