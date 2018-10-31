Santa Cruz SPCA Appoints New Executive Director

The Board of Directors of the Santa Cruz SPCA announced Alison Talley MS as the shelter’s new Executive Director, effective November 15, 2018.

“We look forward to welcoming Ali’s drive, diligence, and almost encyclopedic knowledge of animal welfare to our shelter. She’s quite the catch and we’re thrilled,” said Moira Gagen, President of the Board of Directors.

Alison Talley has spent twenty-seven years working in, volunteering for, and studying the animal care industry, including 23 years of animal sheltering experience.

Ali’s career includes positions as Director of Behavior and Training at East Bay SPCA, as well as manager and director level positions at the Humane Society Silicon Valley (HSSV) and Humane Educational Society of Chattanooga. Additionally, Ali worked during her student days at Yolo County Animal Services & SPCA in Woodland, CA.

Ali graduated from the University of California, Davis where she received both her Bachelor and Master’s degrees in Animal Science, with a focus on Companion Animal Welfare & Shelters.

Ali will begin her leadership role at our Chanticleer Avenue facility armed with stellar recommendations and an unending passion for animal welfare. She is excited and eager to meet the challenges presented by the SCSPCA, including its capital campaign, myriad community programs, rescue and rehoming mission, and, of course, the move to our purpose-built forever home sometime next year.

The Santa Cruz SPCA is a private, nonprofit organization, which receives no federal, state, or local government funding, and relies solely on generous donations from the public. The main shelter is located at 2685 Chanticleer Avenue in Santa Cruz. Hours are Tuesday though Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday/Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The SPCA Adoption Center and Gift Shop, located in the Capitola Mall (near Target), is open Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday/Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Further information can be obtained at 831-465-5000 or via the SPCA website at www.santacruzspca.org.