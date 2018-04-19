Mike Ryan, artistic director of Santa Cruz Shakespeare, will be the opening speaker for the Saturday Shakespeare Club in a five-part discussion of “Love’s Labor’s Lost” starting April 21, at Christ Lutheran Church, 10707 Soquel Drive.

“Love’s Labor’s Lost” is one of Shakespeare’s early comedies and focuses on four young men (one a king) who take an oath to forsake women while they pursue academic studies. Then four young women (one a princess) appear, and each man endeavors to pair up with different woman while hiding his affair—and broken vow—from each other.

The play is one of two Shakespeare productions being staged by Santa Cruz Shakespeare this summer (the other is “Romeo and Juliet”), and Ryan will talk about its selection as well as provide other insights into the production.

No speaker has been selected for the April 28 gathering, but on May 5, UCSC literature professor and director of the school’s Shakespeare Workshop Sean Keilen will discuss the play, which is one of his favorites.

And on May 12, Michael Warren, UCSC emeritus professor and dramaturge for Santa Cruz Shakespeare, will offer a historical overview to the comedy.

All Saturday sessions are at the church and begin at 10 a.m. All last until shortly after noon, except for the one on May 19, during which a film of “Love’s Labor’s Lost” will be shown, followed by a potluck meal.

Although the club is free to the public, a contribution of $2 per session or $10 for all of them is urged to help pay for facilities and stipends to the speakers’ preferred organizations.

•••

Further information is available at saturdayshakespeare@gmail.com