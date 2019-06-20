Header

Santa Cruz Offers Free Summer Tours of Recycling Center

By Michael Oppenheimer on June 20, 2019

Summer Tours Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Materials at the City of Santa Cruz Recycling Center are initially sorted by machine and human hands.

The City of Santa Cruz is offering free summer tours of its recycling center, the Resource Recovery Facility, 605 Dimeo Lane, on Thursdays and Fridays June 27 and 28, July 18 and 19, and August 22 and 23. The 90-minute tours, which are offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day, provide opportunity to learn about the multifaceted recycling process.

Visitors will see what happens to the 30 to 50 tons of material that Santa Cruzan’s place into their blue recycle bins every single day. They will learn why it is important to “recycle right” and avoid “wish-cycling.” Visitors will also see a mountain of scrap metal and learn about the facility’s Household Hazardous Waste Program.

Reservations are required. Tours are limited to 20 people. Children must be at least 8 years old.

Youth ages 8 to 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Carpooling is encouraged, as parking is limited.

More recycling information including a What Goes Where Guide and Recycle Right videos are available at
www.cityofsantacruz.com/recycleright.

To make a reservation, email lomalley@cityofsantacruz.com.

Summer Tours Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Visitors touring the City of Santa Cruz Recycling Center will see how paper and aluminum and metal cans are formed into bales.

Summer Tours Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Free tours of the City of Santa Cruz Recycling Center are offered on six summer days from June 27 – Aug. 23

