Santa Cruz Neighbors, Inc. Promoting Block Parties

Santa Cruz Neighbors, Inc. is encouraging the residents of Santa Cruz to participate in the 9th annual Santa Cruz Neighbors’ City-wide Block Parties, to be held Sunday, September 24 anytime from noon to 8 p.m. Participation from the City of Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz Police Department, Fire Department and other City Departments along with UC Santa Cruz are planning to visit Neighbors that day.

Applications of party sponsors for this year’s Santa Cruz Neighbors’ Night Out, an event celebrating community are now being accepted. Santa Cruz Neighbors, Inc. is asking for neighbors, Block Leaders, Neighborhood Watch Liaisons, apartment/condo complex leaders, mobile home park neighbors and/or block captains to be a “Party Sponsor.” Fill out the application and plan a block party with your neighbors.

This event seeks to unite neighbors one block at a time, by creating an opportunity for all neighbors to participate in a block party. Your party may include a barbecue, ice cream social, potluck, sharing games and/or music. One of the goals of Santa Cruz Neighbors Block Parties is to reduce the potential for conflicts by promoting familiarity and open communication among neighbors and also brings neighbors together for Neighborhood Watch safety reasons or to resolve something they want to change.

These activities will give neighbors an opportunity to introduce themselves, reconnect and exchange phone numbers / emails for neighborhood watch lists or plan future neighborhood events and communication. A neighborhood that communicates is a safer and healthier neighborhood.

The first Santa Cruz Neighbors Night Out event in 2009 had 31 neighborhood block parties participating. Last year over 50 neighborhoods participated all on the same day. We are aiming for 75 Block Parties on this our 9th Anniversary!

Please visit our website for more information www.santacruzneighbors.org Deadline to sign up for Block Party is September 14!