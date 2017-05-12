Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District welcomed CA State Assemblymember Anna Caballero to a METRO facilities tour and lunch on April 28, 2017. Various transportation issues were discussed. METRO thanks Assemblymember Caballero and her fellow legislators for her support of local transit and the recent successful passing of SB1 which will provide much needed “local match” revenues to leverage state and federal grants.

METRO provides fixed-route and Highway 17 commuter service to Santa Cruz County, transporting about 5.5 million passenger trips a year. METRO also provides Paratransit service to Santa Cruz County with its ParaCruz service, providing about 98,000 trips per year. METRO’s operating budget in FY17 is $47 million.