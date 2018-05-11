The Santa Cruz High School Athletics Hall of Fame Inc. is seeking community support as it prepares to announce and honor 76 former Cardinal athletes and coaches who have been inducted.

“We have extensive plans to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of these individuals,” said Board President Tom Curtiss, a 1957 SCHS graduate. “We are asking for sponsorships and donations to realize our plans,” he said.

Curtiss said a large permanent recognition board has been designed and will be prominently displayed in the gym. The board of directors has planned a recognition luncheon in the fall and will announce the date and venue once it can cover expenses. “Very simply,” said Curtiss, “we need money in the bank to make all this happen.” He added that a business-sponsorship program is also being organized.

The organization began as a selection committee five years ago and is now tax-exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation (Fed.I.D. #82-1816791), meaning that all contributions are tax deductible, said Curtiss.

There are two ways to donate, either by going to the HOF website at http://schsathleticshof.org or by mailing a check to: SCHS Athletics Hall of Fame Inc., P.O. Box 522, Soquel, CA 95073. Please include your address and/or email address so you can receive a receipt.

The SCHS Athletics Hall of Fame is not affiliated with the committee that selected 10 former athletes and coaches to the inaugural Hall of Fame commemorating SCHS’s Centennial celebration in 1995. Those inductees will be honored along with 66 additional inductees who played or coached from 1920 through 1979. Future directors will honor athletes and coaches from subsequent decades.

“Our initial committee and board have put in literally hundreds of volunteer hours to make the Hall of Fame successful and sustainable,” said Curtiss. “I call on my fellow alumni and others to join this worthy cause. Any donation will help.”

•••

Curtiss also asked that you “Like” the HOF on Facebook by visiting www.facebook.com/schsathleticshof/