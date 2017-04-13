Santa Cruz Earth Day Activities

New Art and Science Fun on April 22

The community is invited to celebrate the environment at Santa Cruz Earth Day 2017 on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at San Lorenzo Park. Sponsored and organized by the City of Santa Cruz, County of Santa Cruz, Ecology Action and the UC Santa Cruz Sustainability Office, this free annual event includes dozens of educational and green retail booths, fun-filled youth activities, an electric vehicle showcase, live music, food, a beer garden and valet bike parking provided by Bike Santa Cruz County.

New this year is the Upcycling Art Zone featuring an ongoing DIY Art Workshop led by renowned local artist Christopher Allen. Participants will learn how to make recycled materials into beautiful works of art that they can take home and enjoy.

Another first, attendees may walk to Earth Day with the March for Science, departing from Santa Cruz City Hall at 10:30 a.m. The march, supported by a broad range of Santa Cruz community groups, is the first local step in a global movement to defend the vital role science plays in our health, safety, economies and governments.

Other science related events at Earth Day include composting workshops at the Master Gardeners booth and a Save Our Shores San Lorenzo River clean-up.

Youth activities include arts and crafts, tumbling, gymnastics, face painting and Enviro Passports available at the information table. Kids will enjoy filling their passports with eight stamps from educational booths to receive a coupon for a Pacific Cookie Company treat or a downtown Penny Ice Creamery kid’s scoop.

A free rock climbing wall is open to all ages and entertainment occurs throughout the day. Main stage acts include the popular local band SambaDá, kids’ favorite Mothersong with Joya Winwood and the Recycled Fashion Show.

A complete schedule of events and list of participants is available at www.scearthday.org.

Santa Cruz Earth Day 2017 is a Zero Waste event; it is recommended that visitors bring reusable shopping bags and refillable water bottles. Free drinking water will be provided thanks to Pure Water of Santa Cruz.