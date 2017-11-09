Santa Cruz County Youth Symphony Fall Concert

Sunday, Nov. 12 – 3 p.m. UCSC Music Recital Hall

We can’t think of a better way to spend a couple of hours on a Sunday afternoon — listening to music by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and Shostakovich performed by our talented young musicians, ages 10 to 20. In particular, children will be inspired to see other kids their age performing at such a high level. No one will be disappointed!

Founded in 1966, the Santa Cruz County Youth Symphony is made up of students from throughout Santa Cruz County who study and excel at their chosen instruments, from violin to cello, flute to trumpet, harp to percussion. Our mission is to foster a lifelong appreciation for classical music in the youth of Santa Cruz County and surrounding areas, with an emphasis on the beauty and value of the experience of playing and performing this music with others.

Music director and conductor Nathaniel Berman is one of those charismatic young conductors who knows how to work with young people and bring out the best in their musical abilities. The Fall Concert features 13-year-old soloist Laura Wang performing in a beautiful Mendelssohn Violin Concerto that many listeners will recognize.

Beethoven’s 5th Symphony shows off the orchestra’s skill at conveying both grand and quiet moments. It’s hard to choose, but my personal favorite on the program is the delightful set of dances that make up the Ballet Suite by Dmitri Shostakovich.

Admission to the concert is free for students up to age 18. Adults pay $15, seniors $10, older students just $5. Tickets may be purchased at the door, or through the Buy Tickets button on our website: http://www.sccys.org/concerts/

Quotes from Youth Symphony Orchestra Musicians

Yosef Feinberg • Age 16, Cello

“When I auditioned for the Youth Symphony, I had only been playing the cello for a few months. Playing in the SCCYS has made me a much better musician, and I would strongly recommend it to anyone in the area who plays an instrument.”

Burleigh Charlton • Age 17, Horn

“Youth Symphony was an intimidating obstacle at first. I originally believed it was only for the elite musicians of Santa Cruz and was reluctant to join. Instead it was three years of making music, meeting new people, professionals and amateurs alike, and learning faster than ever before.”

Miles Crawford • Age 12, Violin

“One of the reasons I love performing with SCCYS so much is that we all fit together really well when we perform. Music is a huge part of my life, seeing as my dad is my music teacher and every practice session is a lesson.”

Uirassu De Almeida • Age 17, Violin, Viola, Cello, Piano

“I have learned so much about theory, technique, how to listen to other musicians within the orchestra, and my own music potential while playing in the Santa Cruz County Youth Symphony.”

— Santa Cruz Parent Newsletter, 8/3/17