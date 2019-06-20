Santa Cruz County Probation Service Center is now Open

The Santa Cruz County Probation Department and a dozen community-based organizations helped usher in a unique and groundbreaking effort to reduce recidivism and enhance public safety.

For individuals returning to the community from jail or prison, the Santa Cruz County Probation Service Center provides a space for County and local community-based organizations to integrate services and decrease barriers to successful community reintegration. The model provides a “one-stop” center for clients to access needed services so that they are not forced to visit multiple locations, which can be a barrier to meeting post-release goals, particularly for those with limited means.

“The Probation Service Center is the logical evolution of our continuous improvement in services,” Santa Cruz County Chief Probation Officer Fernando Giraldo said. “We believe this investment will have long-term benefits for equity, justice, and public safety.”

“We’ll be able to help with everything from basic hygiene and clothes through computer literacy and internet job searches,” said Felipe Hernandez of Sobriety Works, which works to provide sober living environments, outpatient counseling and relapse prevention services. “We are pleased to participate in this innovative service model.”

The Center includes community services under one roof to make it easier for individuals to access support, while also increasing communication and coordination among providers. Available services include Diploma and Computer Literacy Classes, Job Development and Placement, Mental Health Counseling and System Navigation, Reentry Planning and On-Going Support, Literacy and Education, Peer Mentoring, Substance Use Disorder Assessment and Referral, Cognitive-Behavioral Classes and Groups, Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment and more.

The 3,200-square-foot Probation Service Center is funded through the Santa Cruz County Community Corrections Partnership and AB109, which is providing support for development, build-out and initial operating costs.

