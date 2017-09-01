Santa Cruz County Fair Overview

September 13-17 Wednesday – Friday: Noon to 11 p.m. • Saturday – 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. • Sunday – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. 2601 East Lake Avenue Watsonville

Daily Admission: Age 13 to 61 $12.00 ($10.00 Advance) • Children 6 to 12 $6.00 ($5.00 Advance and Free on Kid’s day, 9/14) • Children 5 and under Free • Seniors 62 and better $10.00

Wednesday, September 13

Amphitheater Stage: 7:30 p.m. – No Respect Band

Race Track: 7:30 p.m. – Monster Trucks and Quad Wars on Wednesday, September 13 with Monster Trucks and Motorcycles close behind on Thursday, September 14. Both shows roar into action at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 14

Amphitheater Stage: 7:30 p.m. – “The Blackouts” – The Santa Cruz County Fair will be their stage and all on the Amphitheater Stage lawn will be their audience. The Fair invites all to bring the family out for a fun day and then spend an evening with “The Blackouts.”

Race Track: 7:30 p.m. – Monster Trucks and Motorcycles

Friday, September 15

Amphitheater Stage: 7:30 p.m. – James Wesley – Puts core values into his music with a whiskey-smooth voice and a timelessly winning way with a great country song. Wesley sings directly to his audience about real things that profoundly affect real lives. And from his small-town upbringing to his blue-collar work ethic, he creates a deep connection.

Saturday, September 16

Amphitheater Stage: 7:30 p.m. – Extra Large – Voted Best Local Band in Santa Cruz County nine times running Extra Large promises to get the Fair moving Saturday night on the main Amphitheater stage.

Sunday, September 17

Main Horse Show Arena: 4 p.m. – Charro Show – On Sunday afternoon the Arena at the Fairgrounds transforms itself from a competitive horsemanship arena into a performance venue. The traditional Charro show returns. Charreria is the art and style of Mexican horsemanship plus a good dose of performance art, roping, and daring stunts

Amphitheater Stage: 7:30 p.m. – Los Caminantes de Augustin Ramirez – Augustin Ramirez is a Mexican singer-songwriter, co-founder and front man of the Mexican musical group Los Caminantes who composed and is responsible for many of Los Caminantes’ hits, including, “Palomita Mensajera,” “Para Que Quieres Volver,” “Regresare” and “He Sabido.”

•••

Information: SantaCruzCountyFair.com or 831-724-5671