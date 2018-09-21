Santa Cruz County Bank Hires Dunton

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTC: SCZC), a locally owned and operated full-service bank, headquartered in Santa Cruz County, today announced that Brent Dunton has joined the Bank as Vice President and Business Banking Officer.

Mr. Dunton has a 14-year career in finance and banking, extending from mortgage lending to business development to treasury and wealth management. Most recently, Mr. Dunton was Vice President, Treasury Management Officer for Comerica Bank. Prior to his career at Comerica, Mr. Dunton was a loan officer for Santa Cruz Home Finance and Sales Manager at the Santa Cruz Seaside Company.

Mr. Dunton obtained a Master of Arts in Education as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications with a Minor in Business Administration from California State University of Chico.

Mr. Dunton has been an active community volunteer who has served on the boards of the American Red Cross, Kennolyn Camp Foundation, and is a past President of the Aptos Chamber of Commerce and the Soquel Parent Education Nursery School. He is a past member of Santa Cruz Sunrise Rotary and served on the United Way of Santa Cruz Allocations panel for numerous years.

President and CEO, David Heald commented, “Brent brings a well-rounded background and community minded approach to banking which is a direct fit with the culture of Santa Cruz County Bank. We welcome Brent and look forward to his contributions to the Bank and our community in the years ahead.”

Mr. Dunton will be responsible for client relationship development in the greater Santa Cruz area. A Santa Cruz native, Mr. Dunton currently resides in Santa Cruz with his wife and three children.

Santa Cruz County Bank, founded in 2004, is a locally owned and operated community bank with offices located in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley and Watsonville. For more information about Santa Cruz County Bank, please visit our website www.sccountybank.com.