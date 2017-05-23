Header

Santa Cruz County 2017 Outdoor Events

By See Below on May 23, 2017

Santa Cruz County 2017 Outdoor Events

Outdoor Events Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Outdoor Events Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

  • May 21 – Santa Cruz Oxacan Festival-Harbor High
  • May 28-29 – American Music Festival- Aptos Park
  • June through August – Thursday night Crow’s Nest Outdoor Beach Party
  • June 3-4 Redwood Mountain Faire – Roaring Camp (A great family friendly event in a beautiful location next to Henry Cowell State Park in Felton
  • June 3 – San Lorenzo River Art Walk
  • June 7 – Capitola Twilight Concerts, Wednesdays, June 7 thru Aug 30, 6 – 8pm. (See schedule below)
  • June 10 – Juneteenth Celebration
  • June 10 – Japanese Cultural Faire
  • June 16 – Santa Cruz Boardwalk Friday night concerts. (See schedule below)
  • June 17 – Paddleboard Race-Capitola
  • June 18 – Land of Medicine Buddha Festival
  • June 24 – Woodies on the Wharf
  • July 4 – Aptos Parade
  • July 23 – Wharf to Wharf Race
  • July 23 – Festival de Nopal, Santa Cruz
  • July 29 – Soquel Pioneer and Historical Association Annual Picnic – Pringle Grove…Soquelpioneers.com
  • Aug. 19-20 – Scotts Valley Art and Wine festival
  • August 20 – Aloha Races and Polynesian Festival
  • Sept. 1-4 – (The LAST) Capitola Begonia Festival
  • Sept. 9 – Mole and Mariachi Festival-Santa Cruz Mission
  • Sept. 9-10 – Capitola Art and Wine
  • Sept.13-17 – Santa Cruz County Fair
  • Sept. 21-24 – Monterey Bay Birding Festival

•••
Capitola Twilight Concerts

  • June 7 – Mambo Tropical (Latin)
  • June 14 – Todd Morgan & The Emblems (Pop/Rock)
  • June 21 – Big City Revue (Hits 70’s until today)
  • June 28 – Tsunami (Rock)
  • July 5 – The Shanks (Classic Rock)
  • July 12 – Joint Chiefs (R&B, Funk & Soul)
  • July 19 – Extra Large (Funky Fun)
  • July 26 – Mark Russo & The Classy Cats (Big Band/Jazz/Latin)
  • August 2 – Johnny Mahalo & The Wild Coconuts (Rock, R&B, Feel Good Music)
  • August 9 – Sage (R&B/Dance)
  • August 16 – Robin Anderson Big Band (Big Band Swing)
  • August 23 – Delta Wires (Big Band Blues)
  • August 30 – Digbeats (Rock)

•••
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk 2017 Concert Schedule
Two Free Shows • 6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

  • June 16 – Eddie Money “Two Tickets to Paradise”
  • June 23 – Bad Company former lead singer Brian Howe “Can’t Get Enough”
  • June 30 – Great White “Once Bitten, Twice Shy”
  • July 7 – Quiet Riot “Bang Your Head (Metal Health)”
  • July 14 – Blue Öyster Cult “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”
  • July 21 – Eric Burdon And The Animals “The House Of The Rising Sun”
  • July 28 – Los Lobos “La Bamba”
  • Aug 4 – Y & T “Summertime Girls”
  • Aug 11 – Pablo Cruise “Love Will Find A Way”
  • Aug 18 – Gin Blossoms”Hey Jealousy”
  • Aug 25 – Band To Be Announced 6/18
  • Sept 1 – Papa Doo Run Run “(Santa Cruz) Beach Party”

