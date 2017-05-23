Santa Cruz County 2017 Outdoor Events

- May 21 – Santa Cruz Oxacan Festival-Harbor High
- May 28-29 – American Music Festival- Aptos Park
- June through August – Thursday night Crow’s Nest Outdoor Beach Party
- June 3-4 Redwood Mountain Faire – Roaring Camp (A great family friendly event in a beautiful location next to Henry Cowell State Park in Felton
- June 3 – San Lorenzo River Art Walk
- June 7 – Capitola Twilight Concerts, Wednesdays, June 7 thru Aug 30, 6 – 8pm. (See schedule below)
- June 10 – Juneteenth Celebration
- June 10 – Japanese Cultural Faire
- June 16 – Santa Cruz Boardwalk Friday night concerts. (See schedule below)
- June 17 – Paddleboard Race-Capitola
- June 18 – Land of Medicine Buddha Festival
- June 24 – Woodies on the Wharf
- July 4 – Aptos Parade
- July 23 – Wharf to Wharf Race
- July 23 – Festival de Nopal, Santa Cruz
- July 29 – Soquel Pioneer and Historical Association Annual Picnic – Pringle Grove…Soquelpioneers.com
- Aug. 19-20 – Scotts Valley Art and Wine festival
- August 20 – Aloha Races and Polynesian Festival
- Sept. 1-4 – (The LAST) Capitola Begonia Festival
- Sept. 9 – Mole and Mariachi Festival-Santa Cruz Mission
- Sept. 9-10 – Capitola Art and Wine
- Sept.13-17 – Santa Cruz County Fair
- Sept. 21-24 – Monterey Bay Birding Festival
•••
Capitola Twilight Concerts
- June 7 – Mambo Tropical (Latin)
- June 14 – Todd Morgan & The Emblems (Pop/Rock)
- June 21 – Big City Revue (Hits 70’s until today)
- June 28 – Tsunami (Rock)
- July 5 – The Shanks (Classic Rock)
- July 12 – Joint Chiefs (R&B, Funk & Soul)
- July 19 – Extra Large (Funky Fun)
- July 26 – Mark Russo & The Classy Cats (Big Band/Jazz/Latin)
- August 2 – Johnny Mahalo & The Wild Coconuts (Rock, R&B, Feel Good Music)
- August 9 – Sage (R&B/Dance)
- August 16 – Robin Anderson Big Band (Big Band Swing)
- August 23 – Delta Wires (Big Band Blues)
- August 30 – Digbeats (Rock)
•••
Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk 2017 Concert Schedule
Two Free Shows • 6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.
- June 16 – Eddie Money “Two Tickets to Paradise”
- June 23 – Bad Company former lead singer Brian Howe “Can’t Get Enough”
- June 30 – Great White “Once Bitten, Twice Shy”
- July 7 – Quiet Riot “Bang Your Head (Metal Health)”
- July 14 – Blue Öyster Cult “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper”
- July 21 – Eric Burdon And The Animals “The House Of The Rising Sun”
- July 28 – Los Lobos “La Bamba”
- Aug 4 – Y & T “Summertime Girls”
- Aug 11 – Pablo Cruise “Love Will Find A Way”
- Aug 18 – Gin Blossoms”Hey Jealousy”
- Aug 25 – Band To Be Announced 6/18
- Sept 1 – Papa Doo Run Run “(Santa Cruz) Beach Party”