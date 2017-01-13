Santa Cruz Clam Chowder Cook-Off Expands to Two Days!

SANTA CRUZ — The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is calling all chefs for the 36th Annual Santa Cruz Clam Chowder Cook-Off. The largest and longest-running clam chowder competition in the country is now two full days, with amateurs competing on Saturday, February 25 and professionals on Sunday, February 26, 2017. The popular event is a major fundraiser for City of Santa Cruz Parks & Recreation Department.

“The Clam Chowder Cook-Off is one of our most popular events, so we’re giving everyone a little more elbow room this year and moving it to two days,” said Boardwalk events director Karley Pope. “Amateurs will continue to compete on Saturday as usual, but now restaurants, professional chefs, and caterers will compete on Sunday.”

On both days, a panel of judges will determine the Best Manhattan and Best Boston Clam Chowders. There are also awards for People’s Choice, and Most Tasted Clam Chowders. Prizes include airline tickets, cash, wall plaques, and bragging rights.

The deadline for chefs to register for the “rain or shine” Clam Chowder Cook-Off is January 29. Entry fee is $50, or $75 for professionals (restaurants, caterers, and food services.) For more information, entry forms, and rules please visit www.beachboardwalk.com/clamchowder/ or call Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation 831-420-5273.

Proceeds from the Santa Cruz Clam Chowder Cook-Off benefit the City of Santa Cruz Parks and Recreation Department. Last year the event attracted 76 entries and thousands of chowder fans, bringing in $94,000.00 for Parks and Recreation Department programs. The popular event has raised over $1.3 million for Santa Cruz Parks & Rec since it started in 1981.

•••

Admission is free; Tasting Kits are $10 for 6 samples. Preparation starts at 10 am, cooking at 11 am, public tasting is from 1 pm – 3 pm on both days. Winners will be announced at 4 pm each day.

Boardwalk ride hours are 11 am to 6 pm each day of the event, weather permitting. The Casino Arcade and Neptune’s Kingdom will also be open.