Santa Cruz Chorale: Handel, Bach, and Purcell

The Santa Cruz Chorale concludes their 2017-2018 Saturday, April 28, at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 29 at 4:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Church, 123 High Street, Santa Cruz. Tickets: General $25, Seniors $20, Students $5

Program: G.F. Handel, Blessed Are They That Considereth the Poor (or Foundling Hospital Anthem); J.S. Bach, Cantata BWV 137; Henry Purcell, Jubilate Deo and Te Deum. The concert will conclude with the famous Hallelujah Chorus from Messiah.

The Santa Cruz Chorale’s Spring concert presents works by three great composers of the Baroque period. Henry Purcell’s Jubilate and Te Deum were composed to celebrate St. Cecilia, the patron saint of music. Johann Sebastian Bach’s Lobe den Herren (“Praise the Lord”), BWV 137, is a choral cantata based on that hymn, whereby each verse praises Him in a different way. George Frederic Handel’s Blessed are they that considereth the poor was composed to raise money for the United Kingdom’s first children’s charity.

The concert features a truly stellar group of soloists:

Soprano Christa Pfeiffer “has been enchanting Bay area audiences with her pure effortless singing for over a decade.” We are happy that she will be singing for the first time with the Santa Cruz Chorale.

Paul Flight made his debut at the Kennedy center in 2008, and debuted at the Edinburgh International Festival in 2010. You won’t want to miss hearing his first-class countertenor voice.

World famous tenor Jan Kobow is flying in from Germany. Kobow was born in Berlin, where as a boy he sang in the “Staats-und Domchor, Berlin,” directed by our Director, Christian Grube. Grube early recognized Jan’s musicality and the beauty of his soprano voice. The Santa Cruz Chorale is honored to welcome Jan Kobow to perform for the first time in California, where he will again sing under the baton of his former choirmaster, Christian Grube.

Our bass-baritone soloist is Jefferson Packer who has sung with the San Francisco Symphony Chorus and the Grace Cathedral Choir of Men and Boys. Packer is currently the bass-baritone in the choir of St. Thomas Anglican Church in San Francisco and will be singing his Santa Cruz debut with this performance.

The Santa Cruz Chorale, a community based non-profit organization founded in 1983, performs a wide-ranging repertoire including works from the 14th century through music of the 21st century.

Since 2006, Christian Grube who is emeritus professor of choral conducting at the Berlin University of Arts has directed the Chorale. His choirs are known for their exquisite sound, impeccable intonation, broad range of dynamic expression and ability to interpret the most diverse styles. You can find out more about Director Christian Grube at http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_Grube.