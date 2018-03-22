Santa Cruz Bonsai Kai 30th Annual Exhibit

April 14 – 15, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Santa Cruz Bonsai Kai is a local club devoted to promoting and teaching bonsai as an art form. The beautifully exhibited trees may be seen from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days and are the product of many years of horticultural development and artistic creativity. A bonsai is actually a living sculpture and an art form that dates back at least 3000 years.

The highlight of each day’s show will be at 2:00 p.m. when Bonsai Masters, Jonas Dupuich (Demonstrator for Saturday) and Sensei Katsumi Kinoshita (Demonstrator for Sunday) will demonstrate the techniques of creating an artistic tree from common nursery stock.

The newly created bonsai tree will then be offered in a raffle drawing along with other trees and items donated by club members. These trees have been cared for, designed, wired, and potted in bonsai pots so individuals winning the trees can begin enjoying this art form immediately.

Other activities — On Saturday: Watsonville Taiko performance, 11:00 a.m. and Helen Klee, member from Wafu School of Ikebana, will demonstrate a Japanese flower arrangement at 12:30 p.m.

Sunday: Castillo’s Shotokan Karate-Do, martial arts performance, 11:00 a.m. and Bachido International Shamisen Community, shamisen musical instrument performance at 12:30 p.m. Carolyn Fitz, calligraphy and Sumi-e ink painting artist, and Lesley Hasegawa, origami artist, will demonstrate Sumi-e ink painting and origami throughout both days.

Additionally, there will be sales of bonsai and pre-bonsai trees. Sales area will have new trees each day. Also featured are door prizes as well as free tea, coffee, and cookies.

Entrance to the Museum and the bonsai show is $5.00 per person – Half Off the normal Museum entrance fee, That Weekend Only!

Regular meetings of the Santa Cruz Bonsai Kai are held at 9 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Live Oak Grange Hall, 1900 17th Avenue, Santa Cruz. Visitors are always welcome. Website: www.santacruzbonsaikai.com.

Museum of Art and History, 705 Front Street, Santa Cruz