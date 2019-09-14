Fiesta en la Playa

September 21, 11am – 8pm

The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk is celebrating the vibrant traditions of the Latino community with music, food and fun. Free entertainment includes “El Mariachi Juvenil Corazon Jalisciene,” “Corazon en Flor” folklorico dancers, and a free beach concert with “Sonora Santanera Tributo a Carlos Colorado.”

Enjoy specialty treats like Piñanada, Mangonadas, Tostilocos, Pozole Rojo, Tortas Ahogadas, and Pan Dulce at concessions throughout the park. Admission to the event is free; receive a free mini-sombrero or fiesta flower hair clip with purchase of each All-Day Rides Wristband.

More info: beachboardwalk.com/Boardwalk-Fiesta-en-la-Playa

Boardwalk Bites & Brews

September 28, 11am – 5pm

Bites & Brews is back for its second year after receiving high scores from craft beer fans last year.

Check out 16 breweries including local favorites like Humble Sea Brewing Co., Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing, Discretion Brewing, Shanty Shack and East Cliff Brewing plus some tasty ciders all paired with a surprising selection of Boardwalk “bites” like Lobster Tacos, Philly Cheesesteak Sliders, Deep-Fried Artichokes and Mini Corn Dogs.

Enjoy live music along the Boardwalk throughout the day from Coffee Zombie Collective, Pounders, Brass Magic, and Pacific Roots.

More Info: https://beachboardwalk.com/Boardwalk-Bites-Brews

Fall Fright Flicks

Wednesday Nights, October 9 – 30

Experience a scary movie in the comfort of the Boardwalk’s Cocoanut Grove. Bring your tethered bestie because we’re kicking off the new series with Jordan Peele’s scary thriller Us on October 9.

Us was filmed on the Boardwalk and Main Beach last fall. Other movies in the Boardwalk’s new series include Jaws (Oct. 16), Shaun of the Dead (Oct. 23), and Halloween (Oct 30). A new, large-venue movie screen inside the Cocoanut Grove may be enjoyed from the comfort of our comfy inflatable lounge chairs, so arrive early for a great seat.

Steady your nerves with a specialty cocktail in the adjoining Bay View Lounge, a classic bar reserved for private events. Must be 21 or over. $5.00 Admission.

More info: http://beachboardwalk.com/fright-flicks

Boardwalk Chili Cook-Off

October 26

The Chili Cook-Off gets bigger and better every year and features a special category just for vegetarians!

You’ll find restaurants and neighbors, cowboys and pirates, all cooking up large pots of chili in the fresh ocean air. Rain or shine, the Boardwalk’s Chili Cook-Off is always full of fun. Registration is now open if you’d like to enter the competition.

Info: beachboardwalk.com/Chili-Cook-Off