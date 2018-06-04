San Lorenzo Valley 2018 Graduate Honorees

By Noel Smith

San Lorenzo Valley High School’s 2018 graduates have maintained the values and missions of their school and The Scotts Valley Times newspaper wanted to recognize some of these achievers. Here are the Mission and Goals set by the school district for which these students have been striving during their time at SLV:

“The Board of Education for San Lorenzo Valley Schools is committed to the success of every student in each of our schools and our District mission is (to) create and support a learning environment that challenges and enables students to achieve. Our mission of “working together to ensure that all students learn and are fully prepared for college and career” supports the success of all students, and ensure all students (graduate) with the academic knowledge and skills necessary for success beyond high school …”

~~ Congratulations to the San Lorenzo Valley High School ~~

~~ Class of 2018 ~~

Submitted by Charlotte Achen

Valedictorians

Samuel English : Attending UC Santa Cruz – Majoring in Astrophysics + Robotics Engineering

Salutatorians

Lucy Archibald : Attending Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Majoring in Art Therapy

Top 10%