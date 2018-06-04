San Lorenzo Valley 2018 Graduate Honorees

By Noel Smith
San Lorenzo Valley High School’s 2018 graduates have maintained the values and missions of their school and The Scotts Valley Times newspaper wanted to recognize some of these achievers. Here are the Mission and Goals set by the school district for which these students have been striving during their time at SLV:
“The Board of Education for San Lorenzo Valley Schools is committed to the success of every student in each of our schools and our District mission is (to) create and support a learning environment that challenges and enables students to achieve. Our mission of “working together to ensure that all students learn and are fully prepared for college and career” supports the success of all students, and ensure all students (graduate) with the academic knowledge and skills necessary for success beyond high school …”
~~ Congratulations to the San Lorenzo Valley High School ~~
~~ Class of 2018 ~~
Submitted by Charlotte Achen
Valedictorians
- Samuel English: Attending UC Santa Cruz – Majoring in Astrophysics + Robotics Engineering
- Aiden le Roux: Attending UC Santa Barbara – Majoring in Physics
- Kahlo Smith: Attending UC Santa Barbara – Majoring in Linguistics – Scholarships Received UC Regent Scholarship
- Lucy Archibald: Attending Tyler School of Art at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Majoring in Art Therapy
- Rowan Nolan: Attending UC Santa Cruz – Majoring in Mathematics
- Craig Yeomans: Attending Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Majoring in: Economics & Finance – Scholarships Received: President’s Scholarship at Temple University
- Aidan Burke: Attending Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo – Majoring in History
- Zahira Elmansoumi: Attending UC Davis – Majoring in: Undeclared – Scholarships Received: 27k/year from UC Davis
- Sophia Magliato: Attending Cabrillo College – Majoring in Psychology – Scholarships Received: Santa Cruz Omega Nu Scholarship
- Henry Slayer: Attending UC Santa Cruz – Majoring in Astrophysics – Scholarships Received: Cal Grant Recipient
- Liam Tveit: Attending Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo – Majoring in Business Administration – Scholarships Received: Santa Cruz Omega Nu Scholarship, The 2018 CIF Spring Spirit of Sport Central Coast Section Award
- Caitlyn Wade: Attending World Race Gap Year then University of Montana in Fall 2019 – Majoring in Resource Conservation
- Brittney Wood: Attending Cabrillo College – Majoring in Journalism / Communications
- Benjamin Yanowitz: Attending Colgate University in Madison County, New York – Majoring in History
- Jordan Yanowitz: Attending UCLA – Majoring in Biology
- Emma Zilge: Attending The University of Puget Sound in Sound Washington – Majoring in Biology / Pre-Med