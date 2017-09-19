Salud Para La Gente Highlights Local Artists

Salud Para La Gente (Salud) presents its first local art exhibit at its East Beach Clinic in Watsonville (204 East Beach Street, Watsonville). This exhibit is open to the public and runs to October 31, 2017.

Nine local artists have been invited to display their vibrant artwork throughout Salud’s recently renovated East Beach Clinic in Watsonville. This exhibit brings together artists from Santa Cruz, San Benito and Monterey Counties and features artwork that reflects the remarkable culture and spirit of the surrounding community.

“Salud is proud to partner with these talented local artists – the art pieces add to a healing and positive environment for our patients,” stated Dori Rose Inda, Chief Executive Officer of Salud Para La Gente

Join us in celebrating the richness of our region’s diverse communities through the arts. Please join us and enjoy artwork by the following exhibiting artists: • Felix Alfaro • Ann Baldwin May • Myra Eastman • Patricia Michaud-Towery • Emmanuel Garcia • Heidi Alonzo • Melissa West • Frank Baudino • Mariposa’s Art – A Program of the Arts Council of Santa Cruz County

Ann Baldwin May – Ann Baldwin May presents some of her whimsical art quilts inspired by her respect for the Mexican and Indigenous cultures. She was a bilingual teacher in Watsonville for 30 years, having retired in 2012. Since retiring she has fused her love of quilting with her love of all things Mexican. Website: www.annbaldwinmayartquilts.com

Myra Eastman – This body of work narrates our collective awakening. These paintings are intentionally small, seeking an intimate connection with the viewer. To see the detail you must come up close. Using gouache paint gives the paintings a graphic and chalky texture, intentionally highlighting the illustrative quality of the subject matter. Website: www.myraeastman.com

Patricia Michaud-Towery – Irises, abstract works, Japanese Koi & bamboo are just a few of the subjects explored by Watercolor & Mixed Media artist, Pat Michaud-Towery. She relates, “It’s in the genes, that is, a deep affection for irises of any type. Several generations of my family have always grown irises in their gardens. I work in several media from mixed media to handmade paper. However, watercolor has always been my favorite when painting the delicacy of the irises I encounter.” Pat can usually be found working in her studio at the 17th Avenue Studios, Building One #14 or out on location sketching and painting. Website: www.artdoc@got.net

Come and see them all until October 31.