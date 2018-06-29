RTC’s June Special Meeting Highlights

Measure D Five-Year Program of Projects

The RTC approved the five-year programs of projects for Measure D regional investment categories and projects, which includes funds to:

Accelerate development of auxiliary lanes and bicycle/pedestrian crossings on Highway 1

Construction and maintenance of sections of the Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail Network (MBSST)-Rail Trail in Santa Cruz, Live Oak, Capitola, Watsonville and the North Coast

Rail corridor maintenance and analysis of uses, including options for the railroad trestle through Capitola Village

Pathways along Highway 9 in San Lorenzo Valley

Carpool, traveler assistance and safety programs

Wildlife crossing on Highway 17.

Planned uses of Measure D funds over the next 5 years are consistent with the voter-approved Ordinance and Expenditure Plan (www.sccrtc.org/move).

Santa Cruz Branch Rail Line Short Line Operator Agreement

The RTC approved the Administration, Coordination and License Agreement with Progressive Rail for rail operations on the Santa Cruz Branch Rail Line as negotiated over the past five months working with the RTC and its ad-hoc committee.

The Executive Director was authorized to execute the two-phase agreement.

The first phase of the agreement will allow Progressive Rail to provide freight service on the southern part of the rail line and ensure that the customers in the Watsonville area receive the service that they need.

The second phase will be activated after the RTC completes the Unified Corridor Investment Study and makes its determination whether to retain or remove the track. If the RTC decides to retain the tracks then Progressive Rail would remain as the operator for a term of 10 years. If the RTC decides to remove the tracks beyond the southern part of the rail line, then Progressive Rail has the option to leave.

North Coast Rail Trail

The RTC accepted an update on the North Coast Rail Trail project implementation and the anticipated schedule for release of Draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) this summer with a 45-day public review period and public meetings.

Adoption of the 2040 Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Plan

The RTC adopted the 2040 Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Plan (RTP), which identifies goals, funding projections, and transportation projects to be considered for implementation over the next 20+ years, following adoption of Findings, Statement of Overriding Considerations, and Mitigation Monitoring and Reporting Program as required by California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines.

There are no RTC board or committee meetings in July.

•••

Next meeting of the Regional Transportation Commission: Thursday, August 2, 2018, 9:00 a.m., Watsonville City Council Chambers, 275 Main Street, Watsonville