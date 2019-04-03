Robert Salazar: Community Hero

Robert “Bobby” Salazar passed away on March 17, at the age of 62, after a long battle with cancer. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend to many in the Aptos community.

He worked for more than four decades as the Facilities Manager at Aptos High School. In 2015, the Aptos Chamber of Commerce named him a “Community Hero.” He also volunteered for Aptos/La Selva Fire, Aptos Sports Foundation and the CHP.

Born in January 22, 1957 in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He was raised by a single mother and had many siblings. Eventually, Bobby hitchhiked to California, where he met his wife and began working at AHS.

Bobby and his wife of 43 years, Rebecca, lived on campus at Aptos High School. He was always smiling, happy and loved by current and past students, who came to visit him in the hospital.

A GoFundMe was created to help Bobby’s family pay for medical and memorial service expenses. The family has expressed their appreciation for the community’s generous support. Bobby’s unique character and friendly spirit will be missed.

There will be a rosary at Mehl’s Funeral Chapel in Watsonville on Friday, March 29 at 1pm. The memorial will be on Saturday, March 30 in the new gym at Aptos High School. There will be a brief reception immediately following in the quad next to the gym.

•••

www.gofundme.com/bobby-salazar -family-fund?member=1899808