April 14, 1934 ~ February 1, 2018

Robert died in Orange, California. He was 83.

Robert was a graduate of Monte Vista Christian School (‘52) and dedicated the girl’s dorms in the name of my sister Renee Lynn Stotts who died in 1975 before having the chance to attend.

The fourth of nine children, Robert was born in the midst of the Great Depression on April 14, 1934, at home on a dairy farm in Bridgeport, Arizona in the Verde Valley. He attended Cottonwood High School until his senior year, which was spent at Monte Vista Christian School in Watsonville, California.

He stayed on at MVCS after graduating in 1952 and before enlisting in the U.S. Army. That summer he worked with the Price family who staked him to seed money and equipment for cultivating five acres of land at MVCS raising tomatoes. While he didn’t recall making much money from the effort, Robert credited the successes of his long life to the work ethic and Christian values instilled by his parents and reinforced at MVCS.

The girl’s residence at MVCS is named for Robert’s daughter, Renee´ Lynn Stotts, who died at the age of fifteen in 1975. Reneé was a gifted artist who enjoyed the outdoors and who would have treasured the beautiful campus nestled in the hills of Watsonville.

Robert found fellowship and life-long friends in the church, many whom he knew since grade school. Robert’s good works and generosity touched the lives of family, friends, neighbors and strangers alike. Those who knew Robert benefited from his buoyant outlook on life and his hard-earned life experience.

Robert was preceded in death by wife, Ruth Nancy “Tongedahl” Stotts (1966), daughter, Reneé Lynn Stotts (1975), brother, John Louis Stotts (2014) and sister, Ruth (Stotts) Ferguson-Rijke (2017). Robert is survived by his wife Donna Faye Stotts, daughter, Rhonda Kaye Moore (Rex Moore), son, Matthew Lee Stotts (Carol Sacks) and grandchildren, Gus, Grant, Amanda, Clyde, and Claire.

Robert was a patriot and proud American — a supporter of our troops and an honored guest at local Veterans Day and Memorial Day events. He was a dedicated Christian and a steadfast supporter of the Evangelical Christian Church at every stage of his life. From his childhood church in Cottonwood, Arizona, to Monte Vista Christian High School in California to the many strong and committed Evangelical Christian communities he contributed to throughout Southern California.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Renee´ L. Stotts Memorial Fund, c/o Monte Vista Christian School, 2 School Way, Watsonville, California 95076.

Contributed by Matthew Stotts