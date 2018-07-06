Tod C. Anderson — the Friendly Dentist and his Staff

By Sandy Feretto

At Rio Del Mar Dental in Aptos, Tod C. Anderson, D.D.S., provides patients with excellent dental care that includes cleaning and prevention, cosmetic dentistry, restoration, implants, periodontal health, veneers, crowns, bridges, and full & partial dentures.

Dr. Anderson and his staff recently spoke about his approach to dentistry.

“Dr. Anderson does beautiful work,” said Lisa, Registered Dental Hygienist, “so when he is approaching a project, especially if it’s cosmetic, he’s very particular about how it looks because he wants you to feel good about it. I feel really confident telling patients he’s going to take very good care of you. You’re going to be really happy with what he does, and we’ll care for you while you’re here. That’s our aim.”

“I would say I am a humanistic dentist,” said Dr. Anderson regarding his whole-body approach to dentistry. “Not only looking at their teeth and their mouth, we are asking about their overall health and medications. We check blood pressure if patients want us to.”

Dr. Anderson continued, “I think dentistry over time is going to be changing into more of a provider position. We want to provide a health service rather than just fixing teeth all the time.”

His staff and Dr. Anderson take time with each patient and offer holistic alternatives, references, and suggestions when appropriate. In addition, Dr. Anderson and his staff are committed to creating an atmosphere that welcomes patients and eases any fears that a patient may have.

Patients enjoy the home-like feel of the office at Rio Del Mar Dental and feel that the staff at Rio Del Mar Dental are happy to be there. Patients are treated like friends and family members would be. In order to make patients comfortable, time and attention are provided.

“It’s a nice feeling in here because we care about who walks through the door,” said Lisa.

Mari, a hygienist at Rio Del Mar Dental, explained that because the staff has worked together for a long time, they are able to collaborate to help patients who might feel uneasy. Mari said they could dim the lights and put on soothing music to create a close to boutique spa experience that provides a calming effect. Warm blankets are available, and the dental chair warms and has a massage component. She explained that the staff helps the patient feel in control and are in good hands.

“I think it’s everyone’s energy in working together cohesively to make one person feel comfortable in the office,” Mari added.

The Rio Del Mar Dental waiting room has a home-like atmosphere. There is an acoustic guitar leaning against the wall for patients who like to play music while waiting for the dentist or hygienist.

In addition, Dr. Anderson is certified in dental conscious sedation, a medical approach that can be implemented when a patient feels very anxious.

Dr. Anderson continues to find new ways to improve his skills and offer patients the best services through continuing education. The office has the latest in 3-D Coned Beam Guided Surgery, a state of the art innovation for dental implant procedures.

Dr. Anderson’s website is http://www.riodelmardental.com where he details information about his background, philosophy, and practice. Also there you will meet his staff and in addition there are also brief informative videos about dental procedures.

Dr. Anderson likes the outdoors and family time with his wife and two children, Quinlan and Cooper. He grew up in Los Gatos and enjoys having all his family and friends in the Santa Cruz area. He is an avid surfer.

Dr. Anderson’s friendly and caring staff includes two registered dental hygienists, Lisa and Mari; office manager Sarah; Registered Dental Assistant Tanya; and front office coordinator, Robin.

They all agree that Rio Del Mar Dental is their home away from home and they are happy to be there to serve their patients and their community.

Dr. Tod Anderson, Rio Del Mar Dental office hours are Tuesday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Saturday by appointment only.

•••

Rio Del Mar Dental, 9520 Soquel Drive, Aptos. Phone 831-688-1006. Website: http://www.riodelmardental.com