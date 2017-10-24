“All that is good begins with a SMILE”

Dr. Tod C. Anderson is proud to announce a new logo, website, (www.riodelmardental.com) and business name, Rio Del Mar Dental. Dr. Anderson and his team love the new name as it reflects their commitment to the Aptos community.

They say that when you visit Rio Del Mar Dental, your smile is their top priority. This smile comes from good dentistry and knowing that their entire team is dedicated to providing you with the personalized and gentle care that you deserve. This includes providing information that helps their patients to make informed decisions about their oral health needs.

Happy CustomArs!

I am so happy to finally have a great dentist and staff! Dr. Anderson has done 2 crowns for me and both procedures were pain free and I had no problems afterwards. Every time I come in for an appointment the office staff is very welcoming and when I come in for a cleaning the hygienist is friendly and efficient. Everyone understands that going to the dentist is not my favorite thing and they go out of their way to make me feel comfortable. I would highly recommend Dr. Anderson and his staff! — Jane

Dr Anderson and staff makes going to the dentist easy and relaxing “Staff is always friendly and welcoming upon arrival. In the chair, they always make sure you are comfortable and not in any pain. Situations are always explained thoroughly. Procedures are always completed quickly and I’ve never had to wait very long to be worked on like I’ve experienced at other dentist offices. Overall: quick, painless, and friendly.” — Allison

Dr. Anderson feels every patient experience is an opportunity to improve someone’s oral health and decrease the anxieties that can be associated with dental care. “We are very lucky in this age of dental care,” said Dr. Anderson, “Because dental work can be very comfortable with the numbing that we have available and in combination with sedation protocols that are easy for the patient to use.”

He worked for six years in Silicon Valley during the late nineties in technology, health care, and pharmaceutical sales before deciding to change professions and attended USC dental school from 2003 to 2007. Going back to school at 33 was a second chance learning a new profession that combines healthcare, craftsmanship, hand-skills, people-skills, and being your own boss. But the bottom line for Dr. Anderson was the opportunity to give back to his community and provide service to others. His training gave him the skills that modern dentistry requires and Dr. Anderson strives to treat every patient as he would members of his own family. He is an avid surfer and enjoys the outdoors as well as family time with his wife and two young children, Quinlan and Cooper, and enjoys having all his family and friends in the Santa Cruz area.

Dr. Anderson continues his education with courses on Invisalign, Conscious Sedation, Implants, Implant dentures, CAD/CAM dentistry, and restorative courses to increase his skill set. He also enjoys developing new products to enhance oral health knowledge and care. His team is dedicated to their patients as they provide the best oral health care modern dentistry can offer. Dr. Anderson says, “Good dentistry should not be rushed and every patient has a unique situation and their own individual needs, providing a custom oral health care plan for each patient is our goal.” Dr. Anderson and his team are thankful to live in such a great place and have a dental office that is a fun place to work.

Dr. Anderson provides payment plans and individual and group Quality Dental Discount plans for patients without insurance so that patients can afford the oral health care that they need. “Since 2013 we have noticed a big change in dental care benefits. Out of pockets costs have gone up, as insurance companies have decreased payments to providers. This seems unfair to the patients, the providers, and in our view decreases the quality of care so Rio Del Mar Dental is doing everything it can to fight this trend.”

Dr. Anderson has a dental practice that he and his team can be proud of. Please come on by and meet the team and see the office. For more information check out our website: www.riodelmardental.com or call 831-688-1006

Dr. Tod C. Anderson, DDS • Rio Del Mar Dental 9520 Soquel Dr. Aptos, CA 95003