Reporting Alcohol/Tobacco Sales to Minors

Santa Cruz County residents can now report Alcohol and Tobacco sales to Minors.

Recent updates to the “My Santa Cruz County” app now allow citizens to easily report illegal alcohol and tobacco sales to minors. The reports are routed directly to a Deputy Sheriff who is responsible for investigating potential violations.

Our investigators will be doing minor decoy operations and other investigative stings to pursue violators. The goal of the program is to limit minors’ access to alcoholic beverages and tobacco products and to confirm that local businesses are doing their part to prevent access.

The app is available for download at the Apple Store and Google play.

For more info: http://scsheriff.com