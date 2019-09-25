Header

Reporting Alcohol/Tobacco Sales to Minors

By See Below on September 25, 2019

Reporting Alcohol/Tobacco Sales to Minors

Minors Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comSanta Cruz County residents can now report Alcohol and Tobacco sales to Minors.

Minors Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comRecent updates to the “My Santa Cruz County” app now allow citizens to easily report illegal alcohol and tobacco sales to minors. The reports are routed directly to a Deputy Sheriff who is responsible for investigating potential violations.

Our investigators will be doing minor decoy operations and other investigative stings to pursue violators. The goal of the program is to limit minors’ access to alcoholic beverages and tobacco products and to confirm that local businesses are doing their part to prevent access.

Minors Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comThe app is available for download at the Apple Store and Google play.

•••

For more info: http://scsheriff.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Contact Us Today!
Webmaster: Michael Oppenheimer Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  