Renovated Capitola Goodwill Store to Host Grand Reopening

After completion of a major renovation project by Swenson Builders, the Capitola Goodwill store will celebrate its grand reopening on Aug. 22. The store at 1550 41st Avenue in Capitola will host city officials, Goodwill board members and staff for a reopening ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 22, and will open to the public at 9 a.m.

The store has expanded into an adjacent space, growing from 11,500 square feet to 17,500 square feet, expanding and improving its donation processing area and retail sales floor. The expansion also allows Goodwill to add six more full-time employees to its current 24 employees.

“This investment renews our very strong commitment to Santa Cruz County,” said Ed Durkee, President and CEO. “Once completed, we will have remodeled, moved or renovated all four retail stores in Santa Cruz County in less than 24 months.”

Goodwill’s Santa Cruz store at 204 Union St. is also getting a new look and is scheduled for completion about the same time as the Capitola store.

“Our commitment and continued presence in these communities is unwavering and we look forward to many more decades of community support and providing jobs to people with barriers to employment,” said Durkee.

Jim Burke, Vice President of Retail and Operations, said that donations to Goodwill and shoppers to the store have seen an uptick in recent years, which the expansion will be able to accommodate.

“We’ve enlarged the donation area by three times, so logistically, we’ll be able to handle all the donations the store gets,” said Burke.

The expansion also benefits Goodwill’s mission to help people train for and get jobs in the community.

“Goodwill Central Coast continues its investments in Santa Cruz County and creates more jobs,” said Durkee. “Goodwill is creating more jobs and training opportunities through additional investment in our Retail Training Centers in Capitola and Downtown Santa Cruz.”

The opening takes place just prior to Be Kind to Humankind Week, an annual celebration of kindness that is recognized globally from Aug. 25-31 every year. The week is a time for everyone to reflect on what we can all do in order to make this world a better place.

Goodwill Central Coast, a private 501(c)3 non-profit organization, began in 1928 in the city of Santa Cruz and today has expanded into three counties: Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Luis Obispo. Goodwill Central Coast now employs over 600 people, including employment training professionals, sales personnel, donation center attendants, warehouse and distribution workers, and administrators.

Its programs strengthen communities by improving job growth, the lives of individuals and families, and the health of our environment.

Each year Goodwill assists more than 10,000 job seekers get back to work and reclaim financial and personal independence. Goodwill provides a positive learning environment that creates brighter futures through connecting people to meaningful work.

•••

Capitola Goodwill, Donation Center and Store, 1550 41st Avenue, Capitola, (831) 462-1300 Website: https://www.ccgoodwill.org Store hours: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday/Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday