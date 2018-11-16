Relief Agencies for California Wildfires

By Administrative Assistant Sarah Melton, Aptos-La Selva Fire Protection District

A number of residents have inquired about where to donate funds or supplies for survivors of the Camp Fire in Butte County, as well as the Hill and Woolsey fires in Southern California. The below agencies are a few of the sites currently accepting donations:

American Red Cross is accepting monetary donations for disaster relief. Visit www.redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Salvation Army is taking donations to support disaster relief and provide meals to first responders and evacuees. Donors can give online at the Salvation Army’s Del Oro division website, https://deloro.salvationarmy.org/del_oro/camp-fire-response, or mail donations to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 348000, Sacramento, CA 95834.

The North Valley Community Foundation has two funds: The Camp Fire Evacuation Relief Fund and the Butte County Schools Fire Relief Fund. Donors can make an open gift to the school fund, or designate a specific use, like textbooks or school supplies. Donations are accepted through the foundations’ website, www.nvcf.org.

The United Way of Northern California is taking donations for its NorCal Fire Relief Fund through its website, www.norcalunitedway.org, and by text: send the message BUTTEFIRE to 91999.

Direct Relief https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/california-wildfires/ This non-profit is currently donating needed resources to emergency response crews (respiratory masks, health kits, etc.) to fires throughout California.

California Community Foundation has a wildfire relief fund to help displaced survivors with everything from housing and medical supplies to mental health care. To learn more about this fund or donate directly visit: https://www.calfund.org/wildfire-relief-fund/.