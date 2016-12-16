Reflecting on 25 Years

By Patrice Edwards

This 25-year anniversary begs for reflection. There are so many memories that mean so much to me I’m not sure where to start. I do know that I never thought when I was selling ads to local businesses out of the back of my car 25 years ago that I would be publishing today. It was so motivating to meet new people and hear their stories and put them into print that as they say, “the ink got in my blood”. There was been no turning back!

There are a few memories I would like to share with you that will always remain special to me.

Ralph Mattison was my first interview. He was in his late 80’s when I arrived for the interview, I walked into his house on the top of the hill above Aptos Village. He introduced me to his 60-year-old turtle and then asked me what was on the California flag. He wasn’t going to grant the interview unless I answered correctly. Woo-hoo, of course it is the bear! I stayed for hours as he recapped his life including stringing the first phone line through Aptos and building the first fire station in Aptos. He was truly a pioneer for all of us!

Then there was my interview with Lucille Aldridge. She also lived in Aptos Village near the post office. Lucille is well known for starting the Aptos 4th of July Parade. We bonded immediately since she had run an Aptos paper for many years. She had so much to share about our sweet little town and we remained in touch for many years. She passed onto me some original photos of the first parade that I publish every year in the 4th of July Parade Program.

So many memories … that was my humble beginnings that made me feel this was so meant to be. We have come a long way from staying up all night cutting and pasting the columns and ads together on flats to deliver to the printer early that next morning, and now of course it is all digital.

As I began to forge relationships with business owners in town and realized that together we could fundraise, hold successful events, grow small businesses and help others by reaching out to our readers I knew I had to keep going.

Together we were able to inform residents of Marc Monte’s first event for the Monte Foundation—which is in their 23rd year! — and the building of Seascape Resort. I remember so clearly Chuck and Mark Holcomb standing on the cliffs where the Resort was about to break ground, so proud of their accomplishments. The nearest and dearest to my heart is the beginning of the Aptos Adopt-A-Family program that exists today. You will read in this issue one spectacular Adopt-A-Family story from 20 years ago.

I could go on forever but I ‘d like to use this space on what really has made the Aptos Times so important. It’s all of you, our readers, the businesses, organizations, and our many faithful advertisers. I wish I could list all of you!

Above all I want to acknowledge the dedicated staff that makes everything happen here at the Times. I’ll begin with the ones that have been here the longest.

•••

First is my husband, Rod, who actually encouraged me to start the paper. He asked me one simple question. What is it you want to do that you haven’t done yet? And I said, “start a paper”! He has hung in through the birth of our children, late night deadlines, where he would cook his famous pasta and feed the staff, and the constant moral support through thick and thin. My children, Courtney, Camisa, and Wyatt, have grown up with the papers and understand the importance of community involvement. Over the years they and many of their friends and cousins, Gage Munyon, Jennie Mariner, and Kayla Davies, have all worked in distribution, mailings, writing, Adopt A Family and more!

•••

Cathe Race, the Office Manager, has been here for over 21 years. Years of laughter, love, tears, and joy. She has managed many employees and been there for my children through the years. There are almost no words to describe the sacrifices she has made for this company. Cathe can get along with everyone and her heart is truly gold. Her husband John has also played a major role in being supportive, always helping where every he’s needed and playing Santa for many years for Adopt-A- Family!

•••

Noel Smith our Editor has been with us for many years. You’ve all heard of the push pull between editors and publishers. Noel and I have had our share of that! Sometimes he wins, sometimes I win, but we always part with smiles on our faces. A veteran who has served our country, Noel has taken the Times to a new level with community involvement and his caring heart. Whether its writing articles about Santa Cruz Hospice or Second Harvest, Noel has received awards for his participation in the community, Noel had given 110% on so many levels.

•••

Don Beaumont, sales representative extraordinaire, has been with us for eight years. Many of you know Don and his level of commitment to TPG, he has gone above and beyond. Don has forged amazing relationships with our clients countywide and is articulate and bright, we also love his dry sense of humor!

•••

Mike Oppenheimer has been our graphic artist for the past eight years. We have depended on Mike to design our newspapers and he has never missed a deadline. Mike is also a veteran who has served our country; we feel blessed to have him as an integral part of our team. Always making the papers on time has been his priority.

•••

I also want to thank the rest of the current staff: Camisa Composti, Liz Senteney, Louisa Sandman, Kevin Markley, and Jay Peters. Thank you to our distribution staff, Bill Pooley and Annabelle Balcazar.

•••

Finally, I want to thank the many past employees, columnists and contributors that have made the Aptos Times the paper that it is.

My wish is that with your help we can carry on for many years to come.