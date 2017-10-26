Reel Rock 12 Film Festival at Rio Theatre: November 10

This November, get ready for climbing’s greatest stories, stars, and sends. Reel Rock 12 premieres five new short films that will deliver heart-thumping action, big laughs, and pure inspiration. Featuring Margo Hayes, the first woman to climb 5.15; Brad Gobright, an up-and-coming free soloist with a donut addiction; the return of Chris Sharma (Native Santa Cruz athlete) to the deep water soloing stage, and more.

Reel Rock Film Tour comes to Rio Theatre in Santa Cruz on November 10 at 7 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at http://rr12santacruz.brownpapertickets.com

For a list of films visit https://reelrocktour.com/films/

The Reel Rock Film Tour brings the best in climbing and adventure films to local audiences in over 400 locations across the globe. Reel Rock shows are spirited events where climbers and outdoors lovers come together to celebrate and sample the ultimate in adventure filmmaking. Prize giveaways, appearances by top climbers, and fundraising for non-profit organizations are always part of the party at Reel Rock events.

Above The Sea — Chris Sharma remains the world’s greatest practitioner of deep water soloing — climbing ropeless above the sea. Ten years after his generation-defining ascent of a majestic arch, Chris returns to the Mediterranean island of Mallorca where he discovers a beautiful, sweeping wall with small holds running up its face. If he can link the moves, and endure the numerous heart-stopping plunges into the sea, he will establish what may be the world’s hardest deep-water solo climb.

This stop on the tour is locally sponsored by Pacific Edge Climbing Gym. These Films are suitable for ages 13 and up due to mature language.