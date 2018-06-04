The 9th Annual Redwood Mountain Faire returns Saturday and Sunday, June 2 & 3, to Roaring Camp in Felton. An amazing line-up of 22 bands on two stages, juried arts and crafts, memorable kids’ activities, and reasonable prices beckon all ages. Great food, inspired local micro-brews, wines & ciders, and entertainment surprises round out the magic. The beauty of the expansive oak-shaded meadow, bordered by booths, with its big stage, and the intimate Creekside Stage nestled among trees and picnic tables — all embraced by a redwood forest backdrop — enhance the unique experience.

Faire goers will find a favorite genre of music among bands with unique and exciting style blends, including Tommy Castro and The Painkillers, The Coffis Brothers & the Mountain Men, Hackensaw Boys, Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express, Con Brio, Orgone and fifteen more. With no easy time choosing between Sunday and Saturday’s line-up, plan to come both days, all day, rain or shine, for a perfect weekend at a discount price.

The Redwood Mountain Faire is not just a memory-making, feel-good event. It has provided almost $300,000 to over 20 Santa Cruz County nonprofit, school, and service organizations since 2010. Everyone organizing and staffing the Faire is a volunteer, making this possible despite the bargain price to attend: Adults $25 in advance ($29 at the gate); Teens/Seniors $20 advance ($24 gate); children 12 and under free. Both days: Adults $45, Teens/Seniors $35.

Discount tickets, the full music and arts line-up, details about the Faire, and information about the Faire’s beneficiaries, may be found at www.redwoodmountainfaire.com. Discounted tickets are also available at local stores, including Liberty Bank (Felton and Boulder Creek), Bay Federal Credit Union (Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz), Zinnia’s (Scotts Valley) and Streetlight Records (Santa Cruz).

Volunteers are needed! For set-up and beverage jobs, go to http://slvrmf.ivolunteer.com/ There are additional jobs available through your favorite community organization like the Valley Women’s Club http://slvrmf.ivolunteer.com/volunteervwc, and all the other beneficiaries listed on the Faire website.

Come early and stay late for an amazing array of talent!

The Music Line-Up

Saturday — Tommy Castro and The Painkillers • Con Brio • The Hackensaw Boys • Midtown Social • The Banana Slug String Band • Harry and the Hitmen • Thrive • Ginny Mitchell’s Posse • Hoopty • Dan Too • Crooked Branches

Sunday — The Coffis Brothers & the Mountain Men • Orgone • Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express • The Good Luck Thrift Store Outfit • Mustache Harbor • Mojo Green • Moshe V • Monkey • Blue Summit featuring AJ Lee • Hank and Ella with The Fine Country Band • August Sun