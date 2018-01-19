Redwood Mountain Faire Application Time

It may be winter, but it’s time to apply to participate in the fantastic Ninth-annual Redwood Mountain Faire June 2 and 3. Bands, artists and artisans, food vendors, community organizations and sponsors are needed for this great music and arts festival. Faire proceeds directly benefit local non-profit, school and service organizations.

Musicians seeking to perform may apply online at www.redwoodmountainfaire.com before March 2. Faire Music Committee members frequently attend local performances, and listen to dozens of downloads and CD’s, to help make the difficult decision about which bands to feature, so the sooner bands apply the better.

Local artists and artisans are also encouraged to apply online to sell their self-made works at the Faire; applications are due February 1. With about 5,000 Faire visitors over the weekend, it’s a great event to show your goods.

Local non-profit, school or service organizations seeking to share in the proceeds, and willing to take on a job at the Faire, should email info@redwoodmountainfaire.com immediately. Nonprofits seeking “Information Booth” space may go online for information and applications, by February 1 (space limited).

Sponsors: Businesses and individuals wishing to sponsor the Faire, by providing funds or services, will find information online. You will be well honored for your help. For further information, and to ensure participation in time to receive all the benefits attached to Sponsorship, contact Linda Moore (lindakmoore@gmail.com) or Andy Immel (timeforandy616@comcast.net) by February 1.

•••

Faire proceeds benefit vital local nonprofit community organizations. This great family event takes place at Roaring Camp in Felton. Further questions? Email info@redwoodmountainfaire.com, or call 831/216-6535.